Broadway is remembering two of its former stars, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The marquees of Broadway theaters will be dimmed on Friday at 7:45 p.m. to honor the mother-daughter duo who died only one day apart on Dec. 27 and 28, the Broadway League announced via news release on Thursday. They will stay dimmed for one minute.

“Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were entertainment legends who delighted fans around the world on stage, on screen and on the page. Their unmistakable bond and ability to make audiences laugh, cry, sing and think will be remembered by all those they touched,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in the release.

Fisher and her mother took to the Broadway stage for the first time together in the 1973 “Irene” revival. Reynolds received a Tony Award nomination for her lead role in the musical. Fisher’s other Broadway credits include “Agnes of God,” “Censored Scenes From King Kong” and most recently, her solo show “Wishful Drinking.”

Fisher, beloved as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” died four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles at age 60. Her mother, 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain” actress, died one day later after her daughter after suffering a stroke. She was 84.