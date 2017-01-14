The first-ever theater convention, BroadwayCon, survived -- and was even a hit -- despite the Snowzilla blizzard of 2016. No surprise, then, that a second BroadwayCon is happening. And it’s bigger, possibly even better and relocated in the massive Javits Center from Jan. 27-29. Here are 10 must-see events of the weekend; go to BroadwayCon.com for ticket info and more to help you plan your own path through more than 200 hours of workshops, panels, performances, Q&A’s, autographs and full-out no-shame-at-all fandom.

'Ragtime' A panel considers how the 1998 musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s ultimate American immigrant novel affected generations of artists; 10 a.m Friday, Jan. 27. Pictured: Brian Stokes Mitchell, center, and the cast of "Ragtime." (Credit: Catherine Ashmore) A panel considers how the 1998 musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s ultimate American immigrant novel affected generations of artists; 10 a.m Friday, Jan. 27. Pictured: Brian Stokes Mitchell, center, and the cast of "Ragtime." (Credit: Catherine Ashmore) (Credit: Catherine Ashmore)

Opening ceremony Lips are sealed about details, but not tight enough to keep such temptations as Josh Groban, pictured, and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” from slipping out; 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27. (Credit: Chad Batka) Lips are sealed about details, but not tight enough to keep such temptations as Josh Groban, pictured, and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” from slipping out; 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27. (Credit: Chad Batka) (Credit: Chad Batka)

Whoopi Goldberg's interview with Julie Taymor Whoopi Goldberg (the voice of Shenzi the Hyena in the animated film) interviews visionary "Lion King" creator Julie Taymor about the show that opened 20 years ago on Broadway; 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Pictured: Nathaniel Stampley, left, Tshidi Manye and Jean Michelle Grier. (Credit: Disney Theatrical Group/Joan Marcus) Whoopi Goldberg (the voice of Shenzi the Hyena in the animated film) interviews visionary "Lion King" creator Julie Taymor about the show that opened 20 years ago on Broadway; 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Pictured: Nathaniel Stampley, left, Tshidi Manye and Jean Michelle Grier. (Credit: Disney Theatrical Group/Joan Marcus) (Credit: Disney Theatrical Group/Joan Marcus)

'Annie' The creators and an as-yet-unannounced collection of original performers come together to remember a time when a little orphaned redhead made the country feel better about “Tomorrow"; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Pictured: Andrea McArdle, Sandy and Reid Sheltom. (Credit: Charles Strouse) The creators and an as-yet-unannounced collection of original performers come together to remember a time when a little orphaned redhead made the country feel better about “Tomorrow"; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Pictured: Andrea McArdle, Sandy and Reid Sheltom. (Credit: Charles Strouse) (Credit: Charles Strouse)

'Madam Secretary' Many TV shows have embraced Broadway performers, but this CBS drama has been a big hug for such theater favorites as Patina Miller, left, and Bebe Neuwirth, along with Tim Daly, Zeljko Ivanik and Keith Carridiner. Look for them and more at this discussion about the transition from stage to Hollywood. Anthony Rapp, convention co-chair and star of the original “Rent” moderates; 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. (Credit: CBS/Sarah Shatz) Many TV shows have embraced Broadway performers, but this CBS drama has been a big hug for such theater favorites as Patina Miller, left, and Bebe Neuwirth, along with Tim Daly, Zeljko Ivanik and Keith Carridiner. Look for them and more at this discussion about the transition from stage to Hollywood. Anthony Rapp, convention co-chair and star of the original “Rent” moderates; 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. (Credit: CBS/Sarah Shatz) (Credit: CBS/Sarah Shatz)

Q&A with Chita Rivera From “West Side Story” to the original “Chicago” to “The Visit,” the ultimate Broadway trouper shares insights from her amazing career; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. (Credit: Laura Marie Duncan) From “West Side Story” to the original “Chicago” to “The Visit,” the ultimate Broadway trouper shares insights from her amazing career; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. (Credit: Laura Marie Duncan) (Credit: Laura Marie Duncan)

Q&A with Joel Grey Raised on the Borscht Belt, catapulted into iconography in “Cabaret” and a stand-out in the recent “Cherry Orchard," Joel Grey defines Broadway royalty; 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. (Credit: Invision/Evan Agostini) Raised on the Borscht Belt, catapulted into iconography in “Cabaret” and a stand-out in the recent “Cherry Orchard," Joel Grey defines Broadway royalty; 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. (Credit: Invision/Evan Agostini) (Credit: Invision/Evan Agostini)

'Dear Evan Hansen' Much of the creative team and some cast members discuss the trials and triumphs of Broadway's newest smash, a serious musical about a socially isolated teen who, by fluke, becomes a social media star; 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Pictured Ben Platt. (Credit: Matthew Murphy) Much of the creative team and some cast members discuss the trials and triumphs of Broadway's newest smash, a serious musical about a socially isolated teen who, by fluke, becomes a social media star; 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Pictured Ben Platt. (Credit: Matthew Murphy) (Credit: Matthew Murphy)

'A Bronx Tale' The creative team, including author Chazz Palminteri, and members of the cast talk about the latest incarnation of his semi-autobiographical story about coming of age -- with mobsters and segregation -- in the Bronx. First a solo play, then a movie, the musical is co-directed by Robert De Niro; noon Sunday, Jan. 29. (Credit: Joan Marcus) The creative team, including author Chazz Palminteri, and members of the cast talk about the latest incarnation of his semi-autobiographical story about coming of age -- with mobsters and segregation -- in the Bronx. First a solo play, then a movie, the musical is co-directed by Robert De Niro; noon Sunday, Jan. 29. (Credit: Joan Marcus) (Credit: Joan Marcus)