The Golden Globes are over, and the Oscars are around the corner. But if you’ve already seen “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and company, and you can’t stomach the thought of spending your hard-earned movie theater dollars on the 11,000th “Underworld,” here’s a rundown of some of the many repertory cinema highlights in Brooklyn over the rest of January.

'Blow-Up'/'Blow Out' double feature Michelangelo Antonioni's mod classic "Blow-Up," about a nihilistic fashion photographer (David Hemmings) becoming moved to take action after he believes he's accidentally photographed a murder, screens at Syndicated on the same night as Brian De Palma's "Blow Out," a remake of the movie in which John Travolta plays a sound guy who believes he's recorded evidence of an assassination and becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth. Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $3 for each movie, 40 Bogart St., Bushwick, syndicatedbk.com

'Clueless' OK, so this interactive screening of the beloved '90s high school classic on Jan. 11 is sold out, but we felt it important to let you know that these sorts of events with quote-alongs and props are an Alamo Drafthouse staple. Learn more at drafthouse.com (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

'Moulin Rouge' "Moulin Rouge" is a wacky, psychedelic movie on its own -- the most Baz Luhrmann-y of Luhrmann's movies -- so it's only fitting that Videology is screening it along with a complimentary glass of absinthe. Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $20, 308 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, videologybarandcinema.com (Credit: 20th Century Fox / Sue Adler)

