In a world where celebrities are often rebuked for public political remarks, reality increasingly resembles “Black Mirror” — and Bryce Dallas Howard can relate all too well.

While the actress, 35, hasn’t received the wrath her character, Lacie, felt in the Netflix series (a role that may earn her a SAG award Sunday), she experienced heat for an “I Voted” snap she posted to her Instagram. “I normally stay away from [politics] all together, but you care about some things more than others,” Howard said of her decision to add an “I’m With Her” hashtag.

“I think the overarching theme for ‘Black Mirror’ stories [that revolve around] technology is, hold on to your humanity.”

Now, for something completely different, the “Jurassic World” star plays opposite Matthew McConaughey in the drama “Gold,” out Friday.

amNewYork recently caught up with Howard to chat about “Gold” and more projects she’s got in the pipeline.

What attracted you to “Gold”?

I had done a couple of family movies in a row. Movies for teens, movies for kids. That’s the head space that I had been in and I wanted to do something that was gonna be messy ... An experience that would maybe stretch me a bit.

Do you have a Matthew McConaughey impression down pat now?

No, I need to practice that. I mean, I’ve definitely noticed a difference between my time shooting with Matthew and the time that I’ve spent with Matthew post shooting during press, because they’re two different guys and Matthew so organically inhabited that role. It was fun. He’s not like a method actor in a self-conscious way, so I didn’t really think much of it ... Spending time with him now, I’m like, “Oh, my gosh, you’re kind of different.”

I hear you’ve got plans to return to NYU to finish your degree.

Well, it’s something that I’ve been chipping away at for far too long, but really enjoying myself. I’ll finish it up by actually being able to attend classes. You know, it’s not the most straight forward way to do everything online.

Any place you’re looking forward to going when you return to college life?

Angelica Kitchen I’m really into. ... And, I mean, I just like to hang out in the West Village, mostly.

Regarding the “Jurassic World” sequel, there’s whispers the heels will be coming off for your character, Claire, this time.

Honestly? [Because of the high-heel backlash in the 2015 film] now I want her to wear heels. Plus, I became such an expert at ankle exercises, you have no idea.