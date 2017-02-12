Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits

Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits included "We're in This Love Together" and "Moonlighting," died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. He was 76. (Credit: Getty Images / Mauricio Santana)

Comments

More like this

'SNL' sees highest rating in years with McCarthy, Baldwin Find out if Beyoncé wins album of the Watch the Grammys online with these live streams Tiffany Schwantes was among a group of advanced-stage Cancer patients hit NYFW runway

Comments