Alec Baldwin says he will return to “Saturday Night Live” to play Donald Trump — for the first time as President of the United States. The actor will appear on “SNL’s” second show of 2017 on Jan. 21, the day after Trump is sworn in.

“We’re going to play the day after the inauguration,” Baldwin told “Extra.”

He continued: “All of this comedy stuff we do on ‘SNL,’ Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.”

Baldwin also said that in the future, his Trump impersonation may not be limited to “SNL.”

“I’m gonna do ‘SNL’ as much as I can,” he told ABC News. “And there’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”