Alec Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump act on the road. Baldwin tells ABC News that he is "in discussions" with other venues for his impression of the president-elect besides NBC's "Saturday Night Live." The 58-year-old actor has played Trump on SNL since last year. (Credit: Getty Images)

