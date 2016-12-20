Comedian Amy Schumer has bought back the farm that her family lost to bankruptcy when she was a child.

“Today I bought my father’s farm back,” the Emmy Award-winner, 35, posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon, with a still image of a video-call between herself and her father, Gordon, who has long suffered from multiple sclerosis.

Just prior, she had posted a video of herself as a child there. “Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” Schumer wrote. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.” She did not identify the locale.

In the video, little Amy walks amid cornstalks taller than she is, telling her offscreen father, “Goodbye, Daddy.”

“Goodbye, I love you,” he replies.

She answers, “You’ll miss me.”

“Of course I will, my darling.”

“Daddy, I really mean it! I’m leaving!”

“What do you mean you’re leaving?”

Her answer as the short home-movie clip ends is mostly inaudible.

Schumer was born on the Upper East Side of Manhattan to mom Sandra and dad Gordon, who owned a baby-furniture company. Initially well-to-do, the family suffered through the failure of the company when she was 9 years old, along with her father’s MS diagnosis three years later. Her parents divorced after the family moved to Rockville Centre, where she graduated in 1999 from South Side High School.