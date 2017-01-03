Amy Schumer may have grown up on Long Island, but she never lost her love of NYC.

The "Inside Amy Schumer" comedian and author of "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" loves to poke fun at her relationship with her favorite city in comedy sketches. She even set her 2015 film "Trainwreck" in the city where "Woody Allen met Soon-Yi."

She has lived pretty much all over Manhattan (downtown in Chinatown, uptown on the Upper East (and West) Side and even in Brooklyn, for a bit.

Take a look at all of the places the comedian has called home over the years, and a few spots that she's said she loves.

Upper East Side Amy Schumer's love of NYC began on June 1, 1981. The comedian's first sights and smells of the world were on the Upper East Side, where she lived with her dad, Gordon Schumer, mom, Sandra, older brother, Jason, and younger sister, Kim. The Cheerios-loving youngster lived there until she was 12 years old. Schumer recalls a life on the UES: "I felt more like 'Eloise,' the children's book character who grew up at the Plaza hotel playing with her doormen and living a very privileged life," she wrote in a guest post on Brick Underground in January 2011. (Credit: Amy Schumer) Amy Schumer's love of NYC began on June 1, 1981. The comedian's first sights and smells of the world were on the Upper East Side, where she lived with her dad, Gordon Schumer, mom, Sandra, older brother, Jason, and younger sister, Kim. The Cheerios-loving youngster lived there until she was 12 years old. Schumer recalls a life on the UES: "I felt more like 'Eloise,' the children's book character who grew up at the Plaza hotel playing with her doormen and living a very privileged life," she wrote in a guest post on Brick Underground in January 2011. (Credit: Amy Schumer) (Credit: Amy Schumer)

Rockville Centre Schumer isn't really keen on chatting about her childhood. She moved to Long Island at the age of 12 when her father's company went bankrupt, according to People. After her dad's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, her family downsized to Rockville Centre. Her parents divorced shortly after that, so it's no wonder the comedian is sometimes touchy about her Long Island roots -- though she has credited the hard times for kick-starting her interest in comedy. "I tried to make everything okay by making everyone laugh about how horrible things were. It kept us alive," Schumer told People in July 2015. (Credit: Amy Schumer via Instagram) Schumer isn't really keen on chatting about her childhood. She moved to Long Island at the age of 12 when her father's company went bankrupt, according to People. After her dad's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, her family downsized to Rockville Centre. Her parents divorced shortly after that, so it's no wonder the comedian is sometimes touchy about her Long Island roots -- though she has credited the hard times for kick-starting her interest in comedy. "I tried to make everything okay by making everyone laugh about how horrible things were. It kept us alive," Schumer told People in July 2015. (Credit: Amy Schumer via Instagram) (Credit: Amy Schumer via Instagram)

South Side High Was Schumer ready to adjust to the Long Island way when she arrived in Rockville Centre just in time for high school? Long Island probably wasn't ready for her. The 1999 South Side High graduate was a member of her school's volleyball team and was voted "class comedian" in her yearbook, but it doesn't end there. She gained a reputation of being a "teacher's worst nightmare" during her four years in the school's halls. Schumer returned to the school in July 2015 with "CBS Sunday Morning." "People are like, 'these are the best years of your life,' I'm like 'nooo,'" she said during the tour. "I can't believe I graduated ... those teachers just wanted to kill me." (Credit: South Side High) Was Schumer ready to adjust to the Long Island way when she arrived in Rockville Centre just in time for high school? Long Island probably wasn't ready for her. The 1999 South Side High graduate was a member of her school's volleyball team and was voted "class comedian" in her yearbook, but it doesn't end there. She gained a reputation of being a "teacher's worst nightmare" during her four years in the school's halls. Schumer returned to the school in July 2015 with "CBS Sunday Morning." "People are like, 'these are the best years of your life,' I'm like 'nooo,'" she said during the tour. "I can't believe I graduated ... those teachers just wanted to kill me." (Credit: South Side High) (Credit: South Side High)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Central Synagogue Trouble followed Schumer to Rockville Centre's Central Synagogue, where she attended Hebrew school in the late '90s. Her rabbi, Jeffrey Salkin, wrote about his experiences with Schumer in a post for Religion News Service in July 2015, calling her a rebel who sat in the back of the classroom cracking jokes. She "was a religious school cutup," he wrote. (Credit: Ian J. Stark) Trouble followed Schumer to Rockville Centre's Central Synagogue, where she attended Hebrew school in the late '90s. Her rabbi, Jeffrey Salkin, wrote about his experiences with Schumer in a post for Religion News Service in July 2015, calling her a rebel who sat in the back of the classroom cracking jokes. She "was a religious school cutup," he wrote. (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

Chinatown In 2003, the comedian and NYC were finally reunited. She had just graduated from Maryland's Towson University and moved back to Manhattan to become an actress. She rented a studio apartment in Chinatown, which she found on Craigslist. When she couldn't afford to hand $1,275 over to her landlord every month, she put her own ad on Craigslist to find a roommate, Schumer told Brick Underground. She found one who had just moved from Ohio, and the pair mostly sat around watching "Sex and the City" together, she said. (Credit: Linda Rosier) In 2003, the comedian and NYC were finally reunited. She had just graduated from Maryland's Towson University and moved back to Manhattan to become an actress. She rented a studio apartment in Chinatown, which she found on Craigslist. When she couldn't afford to hand $1,275 over to her landlord every month, she put her own ad on Craigslist to find a roommate, Schumer told Brick Underground. She found one who had just moved from Ohio, and the pair mostly sat around watching "Sex and the City" together, she said. (Credit: Linda Rosier)

Michael Jordan’s Steak House NYC Schumer's career really took off when she began waitressing at Michael Jordan's Steak House NYC. Wait, no ... it didn't. But at least she was able to put her comedic personality to good use to help land a job to pay the rent. "I had no experience, so I lied and told them I was an old pro at steak waitering ... even though I was a vegetarian," she told Brick Underground. The gig left Schumer with a soft spot for dining industry workers. She made headlines in July 2015 for leaving a $500 tip at Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park. "I waited tables for a long time, so when a waiter is sweet and does a good job I like to leave a really big tip," she said. (Credit: Comedy Central) Schumer's career really took off when she began waitressing at Michael Jordan's Steak House NYC. Wait, no ... it didn't. But at least she was able to put her comedic personality to good use to help land a job to pay the rent. "I had no experience, so I lied and told them I was an old pro at steak waitering ... even though I was a vegetarian," she told Brick Underground. The gig left Schumer with a soft spot for dining industry workers. She made headlines in July 2015 for leaving a $500 tip at Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park. "I waited tables for a long time, so when a waiter is sweet and does a good job I like to leave a really big tip," she said. (Credit: Comedy Central) (Credit: Comedy Central)

Murray Hill Schumer didn't last long in her Chinatown apartment. She ended up moving into her boyfriend's apartment in Murray Hill in 2004. She shared the two-bedroom with his roommate and roommate's girlfriend, she told Brick Underground. It wasn't long before the two girls schemed to break up with their boyfriends and take over the pad for themselves, she said. "It took massive finagling to get our boyfriends out of it so we could take over their lease," she said. "I convinced my boyfriend that if he wanted to work on our relationship he'd have to move in with his mother and give me some space. I really just wanted the apartment and was victorious!" (Credit: Google Maps) Schumer didn't last long in her Chinatown apartment. She ended up moving into her boyfriend's apartment in Murray Hill in 2004. She shared the two-bedroom with his roommate and roommate's girlfriend, she told Brick Underground. It wasn't long before the two girls schemed to break up with their boyfriends and take over the pad for themselves, she said. "It took massive finagling to get our boyfriends out of it so we could take over their lease," she said. "I convinced my boyfriend that if he wanted to work on our relationship he'd have to move in with his mother and give me some space. I really just wanted the apartment and was victorious!" (Credit: Google Maps) (Credit: Google Maps)

Gotham Comedy Club Schumer made her comedy debut on her 23rd birthday (June 1, 2004) at Gotham Comedy Club on 23rd Street. The first time the world got to hear the comedian's jokes on TV, she was was featured in an episode of Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham" (pictured). The show features clips from comedy shows taped at the club. (Credit: Comedy Central) Schumer made her comedy debut on her 23rd birthday (June 1, 2004) at Gotham Comedy Club on 23rd Street. The first time the world got to hear the comedian's jokes on TV, she was was featured in an episode of Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham" (pictured). The show features clips from comedy shows taped at the club. (Credit: Comedy Central)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Williamsburg Schumer, who apparently doesn't stay in one spot for too long, also once called Williamsburg home. She lived in a Brooklyn apartment with a couple who reminded her of her parents for nine months before deciding to move again, she told Brick Underground. She stayed in Williamsburg though, and moved into a two-bedroom apartment by Lorimer Street (pictured) with her boyfriend. "Two years later I moved out; he kept the apartment," she said. (Credit: Google Maps) Schumer, who apparently doesn't stay in one spot for too long, also once called Williamsburg home. She lived in a Brooklyn apartment with a couple who reminded her of her parents for nine months before deciding to move again, she told Brick Underground. She stayed in Williamsburg though, and moved into a two-bedroom apartment by Lorimer Street (pictured) with her boyfriend. "Two years later I moved out; he kept the apartment," she said. (Credit: Google Maps) (Credit: Google Maps)

The Olive Tree and Comedy Cellar Comedy Cellar, the Greenwich Village comedy club where Schumer began performing while her career took off, sits below one of her favorite restaurants in the city. Before a show at the Cellar, she can be found hanging out at The Olive Tree, she told My Domaine in April 2014. "The comedians, we all have a table in the back where we talk and drink and eat. They're like my family, you know?" she said. "It's my second home." If she's been drinking, she orders The Olive Tree's wings. If she's keeping her composure, she orders an Israeli salad with chickpeas and avocado and tabouli, she said. (Credit: Google Maps) Comedy Cellar, the Greenwich Village comedy club where Schumer began performing while her career took off, sits below one of her favorite restaurants in the city. Before a show at the Cellar, she can be found hanging out at The Olive Tree, she told My Domaine in April 2014. "The comedians, we all have a table in the back where we talk and drink and eat. They're like my family, you know?" she said. "It's my second home." If she's been drinking, she orders The Olive Tree's wings. If she's keeping her composure, she orders an Israeli salad with chickpeas and avocado and tabouli, she said. (Credit: Google Maps) (Credit: Google Maps)

Caruso's Like any true New Yorker, Schumer knows there's nothing like a slice of New York pizza. When a fan asked what her favorite pizzeria was on Twitter, she responded with Caruso's. Unfortunately, the Penn Station pizzeria was shuttered a few months before she tweeted about it to fans in October 2015. (Credit: Caruso's) Like any true New Yorker, Schumer knows there's nothing like a slice of New York pizza. When a fan asked what her favorite pizzeria was on Twitter, she responded with Caruso's. Unfortunately, the Penn Station pizzeria was shuttered a few months before she tweeted about it to fans in October 2015. (Credit: Caruso's)