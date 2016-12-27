Amy Schumer at the White House on Jan.

Amy Schumer at the White House on Jan. 5, 2016. Her Upper West Side penthouse in New York went into contract in December 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Comments

More like this

Avril Lavigne arrives at an event on Feb. Avril Lavigne plans new album for 2017 Hilaria Baldwin, shares her five principles of a Hilaria Baldwin chats new lifestyle book, healthy must-haves Taylor Swift surprised Cyrus Porter, one of her Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old WWII vet for Christmas

Comments