Barbra Streisand is returning to New York City this spring.

The Brooklyn-born legend, 74, will perform at Barclays Center on May 6.

As well as performing hits from her six decade-long career, she’ll also sing tunes from her album “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway,” which she released last year.

Additionally, the star will perform her first show in Long Island since 1963 on May 4, when she takes the stage at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum.

Streisand joins previously announced stars set to play the arena when it reopens after a $130 million renovation, starting with Billy Joel (April 5) and Stevie Nicks with The Pretenders (April 6). Idina Menzel, Lionel Richie and Marc Anthony are also scheduled to perform during the opening month.

Tickets for both Streisand concerts go on sale through Ticketmaster on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.