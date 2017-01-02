Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Sir

Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, per genealogy website Ancestry.com. (Credit: Getty Images for NBC / Theo Wargo)

