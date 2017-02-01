It's been the day of Bey.

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in typically demure fashion, with an Instagram photo of her draped in a lime-green veil and sporting a baby bump. In front of a wreath of approximately a gazillion flowers.

And the Bey-hive is, naturally, abuzz.

Not that this could ever be a run-of-the-mill announcement from the fierce woman behind "Lemonade." She is a Performer. But the singer announced in her post that she is having twins with Jay Z. So, send us to the moon.

Her post, made early this afternoon, has 4.2 million likes, and counting. The internet, quite naturally, has lost its collective mind.

No reaction yet from Blue Ivy. Nor, for that matter, from @realDonaldTrump.