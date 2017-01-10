On to the next one ...

In the celebrity world, breakups are frequent and divorces are all too common, but that just means that new relationships are waiting to bloom.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 from Brad Pitt, ending a two-year marriage and 12-year relationship.

Is it too soon for a new beau? Maybe, but that doesn't mean we can't help her start looking.

The co-star: Liev Schreiber Everyone knows how the Brangelina love story began: Back in 2004 when Jolie and Pitt co-starred in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." Perhaps the actress should go back to the drawing board and see if she feels sparks with another former co-star. Luckily for her, Jolie's "Salt" co-star Liev Schreiber just ended an 11-year relationship with Naomi Watts. (Credit: Getty Images ) Everyone knows how the Brangelina love story began: Back in 2004 when Jolie and Pitt co-starred in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." Perhaps the actress should go back to the drawing board and see if she feels sparks with another former co-star. Luckily for her, Jolie's "Salt" co-star Liev Schreiber just ended an 11-year relationship with Naomi Watts. (Credit: Getty Images )

The eligible bachelor: Jared Leto News reports have paired Jared Leto with lots (and lots) of beautiful women -- Angelina Jolie being one of them, back in 2014. Was there truth behind the rumors that Jolie had a thing for Leto while dating Pitt? Who knows. But this seems like a good time for Jolie to test the waters with this eligible bachelor. (Credit: Getty Images) News reports have paired Jared Leto with lots (and lots) of beautiful women -- Angelina Jolie being one of them, back in 2014. Was there truth behind the rumors that Jolie had a thing for Leto while dating Pitt? Who knows. But this seems like a good time for Jolie to test the waters with this eligible bachelor. (Credit: Getty Images)

The bad boy: Billy Bob Thornton If Billy Bob Thornton faces another failed marriage, he could reopen a door he closed in the past. The relationship between Thornton and Jolie was pretty steamy when they were married from 2000 to 2003. (Remember the vials of each other's blood?) After facing divorce again, rekindling an old flame might not be such a bad idea for Jolie, either. (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Birchum) If Billy Bob Thornton faces another failed marriage, he could reopen a door he closed in the past. The relationship between Thornton and Jolie was pretty steamy when they were married from 2000 to 2003. (Remember the vials of each other's blood?) After facing divorce again, rekindling an old flame might not be such a bad idea for Jolie, either. (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Birchum)

The fellow divorcee: Johnny Depp This can't be a coincidence: The same attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his split from Amber Heard is now backing Angelina Jolie, CNN reports. What better way to bond than over a divorce lawyer? (Credit: Getty Images / Andreas Rentz) This can't be a coincidence: The same attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his split from Amber Heard is now backing Angelina Jolie, CNN reports. What better way to bond than over a divorce lawyer? (Credit: Getty Images / Andreas Rentz)

The stretch: Winona Ryder Winona Ryder, who stared alongside Jolie in "Girl, Interrupted," is dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, but the couple hasn't yet tied the knot. A Ryder-Jolie duo in the future might be a stretch, but until there is a ring on Ryder's finger, there may be hope. Ryder has spoken publicly about why she hasn't been married yet, citing a fear of being divorced. "I'd rather never have been married than have been divorced a few times," she told Entertainment Tonight in July. If it doesn't work out with her current beau, maybe Jolie can help show Ryder there's life after divorce. (Credit: Getty Images for Sundance / Chelsea Lauren) Winona Ryder, who stared alongside Jolie in "Girl, Interrupted," is dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, but the couple hasn't yet tied the knot. A Ryder-Jolie duo in the future might be a stretch, but until there is a ring on Ryder's finger, there may be hope. Ryder has spoken publicly about why she hasn't been married yet, citing a fear of being divorced. "I'd rather never have been married than have been divorced a few times," she told Entertainment Tonight in July. If it doesn't work out with her current beau, maybe Jolie can help show Ryder there's life after divorce. (Credit: Getty Images for Sundance / Chelsea Lauren)

The do-gooder: Sean Penn Sean Penn and Angelina Jolie have something major in common (aside from their previous divorces): They're both big on charity. Jolie donated $1 million to Doctors Without Borders in 2010, after an earthquake hit Haiti. Not to mention she's the co-founder of the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which aims to support victims of crises around the globe. Penn's list of charitable endeavors is also lengthy. Perhaps his most memorable: He went to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to aid victims. If Penn and Jolie were together, they'd be a charitable force to be reckoned with. (Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan) Sean Penn and Angelina Jolie have something major in common (aside from their previous divorces): They're both big on charity. Jolie donated $1 million to Doctors Without Borders in 2010, after an earthquake hit Haiti. Not to mention she's the co-founder of the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which aims to support victims of crises around the globe. Penn's list of charitable endeavors is also lengthy. Perhaps his most memorable: He went to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to aid victims. If Penn and Jolie were together, they'd be a charitable force to be reckoned with. (Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan)