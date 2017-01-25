Brooklyn has been the birthplace of many big-name celebrities, from The Notorious B.I.G. to Notorious RBG (better known as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg).

The borough is the hometown of rappers, politicians, actresses and more, some of whom are connected to each other. Midwood's James Madison High School, for example, boasts a diverse list of notable alumnus, from comedian Andrew Dice Clay to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to Justice Ginsburg.



Lou Gossett Jr. Oscar-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr. won a best supporting actor statue for his "An Officer and a Gentleman" drill sergeant. He was born in Brooklyn in 1936. In talking to the Los Angeles Sentinel about his Sheepshead Bay upbringing, he gave a shout-out to Nathan's Famous hot dogs. In addition to his work on films ("Iron Eagle"), Gossett Jr. has also had notable turns on Broadway ("A Raisin in the Sun") and television (Fiddler in "Roots").

Joan Rivers Joan Rivers grew up in Brooklyn before her family moved to Larchmont in Westchester County. She told the Wall Street Journal that she's "from Eastern Parkway," described by the WSJ as "the thoroughfare bisecting Crown Heights and portions of the Prospect Heights and Brownsville neighborhoods of Central Brooklyn." The late comedian recalled playing in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and attending Brooklyn Ethical Culture School, which no longer exists but "was very progressive in those days."

Biggie Smalls Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G. (but born Christopher Wallace), grew up on the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy border. His songs are filled with nods to the borough, from his 1994 hit "Juicy," where he rapped, "spread love, it's the Brooklyn way," to Shaquille O'Neal's 1996 song, "You Can't Stop the Reign," where Biggie rapped, "I rely on Bed-Stuy to shut it down if I die."

Lil' Kim Rapper Lil' Kim was born and raised in Bed-Stuy, and you'll hear the Brooklyn neighborhood get a shout-out on her 2005 song "Lighters Up." Bed-Stuy was also where she met fellow Brooklynite and on-again, off-again boyfriend Biggie Smalls.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biggie Smalls isn't the only notorious Brooklynite: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (known by her admirers as Notorious RBG) was born and raised in Flatbush. She attended James Madison High School, just like fellow Brooklyn native Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was born and raised in Brooklyn, living in Midwood and attending James Madison High School before heading to Brooklyn College for a year. He returned home in April to rally outside of his childhood apartment building.

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand grew up in Brooklyn -- both in East Flatbush and Bed-Stuy, according to The New York Daily News. She performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2012 -- the first time in her professional career. "Brooklyn to me means the Loew's Kings, Erasmus, the Yeshiva I went to, the Dodgers, Prospect Park, great Chinese food. I'm so glad I came from Brooklyn -- it's down to earth. I guess you CAN come home again," she said in a news release at the time.

Jay Z Brooklyn-born rapper Jay Z grew up in the Marcy Houses, a Bed-Stuy housing complex. "Navigating this place was life-or-death," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2009, recalling how he started to sell crack at the age of 13. But it was also in the streets of Brooklyn that he started rapping.

Neil Diamond Neil Diamond was born and raised in Brooklyn, and he performed at his alma mater Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush in 2014. Erasmus Hall boasts another notable musical alum -- Barbra Streisand, who was in the school choir with Diamond. He later attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brighton Beach, where he took up fencing, he told the Wall Street Journal in 2015.

Clara Bow Silent film star Clara Bow grew up in poverty in a Brooklyn tenement. She worked as a waitress at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island before becoming a star.

Adam Yauch Brooklyn-born Beastie Boys co-founder Adam Yauch gave a nod to his borough in 1986 hit "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" (Lyrics include: Born and bred in Brooklyn the U.S.A. / They call me Adam Yauch but I'm MCA). Yauch died in 2012 after a battle with cancer. The next year, a Brooklyn Heights playground that he frequented as a child was renamed Adam Yauch Park in his honor.

Judge Judy Judge Judy was born in Bed-Stuy and then lived briefly on military bases in Texas and Virginia before her family moved back to Brooklyn -- this time to Flatbush. "I still stay in touch with neighbors from Brooklyn," she told the Wall Street Journal in 2015. "We're a tribe and understand each other. I don't have to speak in whole sentences. Half of what we communicate is done with facial expressions, like the 'Are you for real?' look."

Mike Tyson Former boxing champ Mike Tyson recalled his Brooklyn upbringing in a New York Magazine essay titled "My Life As a Young Thug." Tyson wrote that he grew up in "decent, working-class" Bed-Stuy, but had to move to "very horrific, tough, and gruesome" Brownsville when his mom lost her job and their family was evicted.

Joy Behar "The View" co-host Joy Behar was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Williamsburg. She told New York Times Magazine, "Williamsburg is very hip now, but when I grew up there, I used to hang out in front of a mozzarella store."

Tony Danza Actor Tony Danza grew up in East New York before his family moved to Malverne on Long Island when he was 14. "Malverne was a culture shock," he recalled to the Wall Street Journal in 2015. "For me, there was no better place to live than Brooklyn. It was compact and familiar, and when you said goodbye to your parents, you didn't come home until dinner. No one thought a thing about that."

Andrew Dice Clay Comedian Andrew Dice Clay was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Brownsville, the New York Post reported. Clay went to James Madison High School in Midwood -- just like Bernie Sanders and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Anne Hathaway Actress Anne Hathaway was born in Brooklyn and lived in the borough until she was 6 years old, at which point she moved to New Jersey. She and her husband also owned a $4 million loft in Dumbo's Clock Tower building before selling it in 2014, Curbed reported.

Jimmy Fallon "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon was born in Bay Ridge but raised in Saugerties in Ulster County.

Woody Allen Woody Allen was born in the Bronx, but he grew up in Flatbush, Brooklyn. It was there that he got his nickname, Woody. "There was a girl he had a crush on, Nancy Kreisman ... She lived on Fourteenth Street between Avenue I and Avenue J. She had a dog named Woody. And that's how he derived that name," Allen's childhood friend, Jerry Epstein, is quoted as saying in "Woody: The Biography" by David Evanier.

Spike Lee Filmmaker Spike Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but he grew up in Fort Greene and went to John Dewey High School in Gravesend. Lee's production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, is based out of Fort Greene, though Lee now lives on the Upper East Side.

Mary Tyler Moore Moore -- to TV lovers of a certain age, forever feminist icon Mary Richards -- is from Flatbush. The actress ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Dick Van Dkye Show") died on Jan. 25, 2017.

Michael Jordan Former NBA star Michael Jordan was born in Fort Greene, but his family moved to North Carolina when he was about 18 months old, ESPN reported.

Lou Reed Brooklyn-born Lou Reed lived in the borough until he was 9, at which point his family moved to Freeport on Long Island. "For nine-year-old Lou, the move from Brooklyn to Freeport was a difficult transition," his sister, Merrill Reed Weiner, recalled in a Medium.com essay. "Brooklyn was an environment where kids just walked outside to play -- a diverse and energetic city with a heterogeneous population. Long Island at that time was in its early stages of development with tracts of new homes, lots of empty space, a far cry from the more sophisticated and diverse environment it is now."

Colin Quinn Comedian Colin Quinn grew up in Park Slope, which he recalls in his memoir, "The Coloring Book: A Comedian Solves Race Relations in America." He wrote, "Today it may look like a Swiss village, but Park Slope, Brooklyn, in the 1970s was maybe the most mixed -- integrated, they called it -- neighborhood in the history of the world."

Larry David Comedian Larry David grew up in Sheepshead Bay and went to Sheepshead Bay High School. "This was my little world ... When you wanted your friends to come out, you'd just scream at the windows," he told the New Yorker during a 2015 visit to his childhood home.