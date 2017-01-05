HIGHLIGHTS Some of Fisher’s ashes will be buried with Reynolds, ‘Entertainment Tonight’ reports

Fisher’s autopsy results won’t be released immediately, according to People magazine

Actress-author Carrie Fisher reportedly has been cremated and some of her ashes will be buried alongside her mother, screen legend Debbie Reynolds, “Entertainment Tonight” said Wednesday.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, last week said that Fisher, who died Dec. 27 at age 60, and Reynolds, who passed away the next day at 84 while helping plan her daughter’s funeral, would be buried together Thursday, Jan. 5, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park’s Hollywood Hills location.

Additionally, People magazine said Wednesday that Fisher’s autopsy results had been placed on a security hold, not uncommon in high-profile deaths. Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said this prevents the office from making public “the autopsy or toxicology reports” until sometime later.

While Fisher had suffered a heart attack, no cause of death has yet been determined.