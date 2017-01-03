Billie Lourd, the daughter and only child of actress-author Carrie Fisher, has broken her public silence about the recent deaths of her mother and of her maternal grandmother, film legend Debbie Reynolds.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” the “Scream Queens” actress, 24, posted on Instagram Monday, alongside a photo of herself as a child, playfully posing with her mother and her grandmother. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Lourd’s father is high-profile Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, with whom “Star Wars” star Fisher had a relationship from 1991 to 1994.

Fisher, 60, had suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 and died four days later. The following day, Reynolds, while helping her son, Todd Fisher, plan the funeral arrangements, died of a stroke at age 84.

Billie Lourd began an acting career after graduating from New York University in 2014. She stars as Sadie Swenson aka Chanel #3 in the cast of the Fox horror-comedy series “Scream Queens” and played Lt. Connix of the Resistance in the film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), featuring her mother as Gen. Leia Organa. In the small role, Connix asks the command center, “General, are you seeing this?” Both characters will reappear in the next “Star Wars” movie, due out Dec. 15.

Lourd also has been cast in the film “Billionaire Boys Club,” a remake of the 1987 NBC miniseries about a real-life Ponzi scheme that ended in murder.