Iconic actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60, her publicist said in a statement.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, Fisher was beloved by fans and colleagues around the world.

After news of her death, celebrities took to social media to express their sadness and reflect on the actress' career.

Bob Iger "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today," Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison ) "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today," Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison )

Kathleen Kennedy "Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner ) "Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner )

George Lucas "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all," George Lucas said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez ) "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all," George Lucas said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Billy Dee Williams "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!" Billy Dee Williams tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Morigi / Stringer) "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!" Billy Dee Williams tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Morigi / Stringer)

Peter Mayhew "There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly," Peter Mayhew tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez ) "There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly," Peter Mayhew tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez )

Steven Spielberg "I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much," Steven Spielberg said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez ) "I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much," Steven Spielberg said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez )

Andy Serkis "Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse," Andy Serkis tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) "Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse," Andy Serkis tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

David Prowse "I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world," David Prowse tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Carlos Alvarez / Stringer) "I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world," David Prowse tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Carlos Alvarez / Stringer)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Debbie Reynolds "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother," Debbie Reynolds posted on her Facebook page. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother," Debbie Reynolds posted on her Facebook page. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Warwick Davis "Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx," Warwick Davis tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero / Stringer) "Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx," Warwick Davis tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero / Stringer)

Mark Hamill "no words #Devastated," Mark Hamill tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Ben A. Pruchnie / Stringer) "no words #Devastated," Mark Hamill tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Ben A. Pruchnie / Stringer)

Denis Leary "'There's no room for demons when you're self-possessed.' Carrie Fisher, funny on earth, in space & now from the great beyond. #RIPCarrie," Denis Leary tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess / Stringer) "'There's no room for demons when you're self-possessed.' Carrie Fisher, funny on earth, in space & now from the great beyond. #RIPCarrie," Denis Leary tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess / Stringer)

Chloe Grace Moretz "Rest In Peace Carrie fisher. You will never be forgotten," Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Gary Gershoff / Stringer) "Rest In Peace Carrie fisher. You will never be forgotten," Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Gary Gershoff / Stringer)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Courtney Love "Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie," Courtney Love tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison ) "Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie," Courtney Love tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison )

Steve Martin "When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well," Steve Martin tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) "When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well," Steve Martin tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre)

Rob Reiner "Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice," Rob Reiner tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Zimmerman) "Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice," Rob Reiner tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Zimmerman)

Cyndi Lauper "Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too," Cyndi Lauper tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too," Cyndi Lauper tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Anthony Daniels "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad." Anthony Daniels tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson) "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad." Anthony Daniels tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Bette Midler "Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world," Bette Midler tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt) "Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world," Bette Midler tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt)

Connie Britton "Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck," Connie Britton tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) "Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck," Connie Britton tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

William Shatner "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished," William Shatner tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Roy Rochlin) "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished," William Shatner tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Roy Rochlin)

Stephen Fry "She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher," Stephen Fry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman) "She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher," Stephen Fry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman)

Ellen DeGeneres ".@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) ".@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Anna Kendrick "No. No. F--- this s---. Carrie Fisher is a f---ing legend and this is bulls---," Anna Kendrick tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) "No. No. F--- this s---. Carrie Fisher is a f---ing legend and this is bulls---," Anna Kendrick tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Billy Eichner "If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP," Billy Eichner tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder) "If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP," Billy Eichner tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder)

Seth MacFarlane "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely," Seth MacFarlane tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely," Seth MacFarlane tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Elizabeth Banks "#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did," Elizabeth Banks tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) "#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did," Elizabeth Banks tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Zach Braff "Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year." Zach Braff tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) "Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year." Zach Braff tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Dane Cook "The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible. I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week," Dane Cook tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle) "The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible. I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week," Dane Cook tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle)

Jon Favreau "Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed," Jon Favreau tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) "Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed," Jon Favreau tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Kat Dennings "I can't believe Carrie Fisher's gone. Heart goes out to her family. Terrible. F--- 2016," Kat Dennings tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Polk) "I can't believe Carrie Fisher's gone. Heart goes out to her family. Terrible. F--- 2016," Kat Dennings tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Polk)

Christian Siriano "This is unbelievable. What a terrible year for losing great artists, and so many too soon. Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher," Christian Siriano tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok) "This is unbelievable. What a terrible year for losing great artists, and so many too soon. Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher," Christian Siriano tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok)

Joe Mantegna "Carrie always made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher," Joe Mantegna tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Randy Shropshire) "Carrie always made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher," Joe Mantegna tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Randy Shropshire)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Whoopi Goldberg "Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P.," Whoopi Goldberg tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Brad Barket) "Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P.," Whoopi Goldberg tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Brad Barket)

AJ McLean "2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't 😭😭😭! Rip both of you," AJ McLean tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Boczarski) "2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't 😭😭😭! Rip both of you," AJ McLean tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Boczarski)