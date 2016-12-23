Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in

Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in Star Wars, has been rushed to a hospital after a cardiac event, according to reports. (Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Comments

More like this

Rockette Phoebe Pearl, left, took to Instagram to Rockette 'embarrassed' to perform at Trump's inauguration Alec Baldwin, in his Donald Trump persona, next Alec Baldwin wants to perform at Trump's inauguration Lin-Manuel Miranda of Donate $10 for chance to win ‘Hamilton’ tickets

Comments