Celebrities aren't being shy about their political opinions. Numerous A-listers have taken to the streets to protest against President Donald Trump and his executive orders and policies.
Actors, actresses, singers, comedians and more attended women's marches across the nation (and beyond) just one day after Trump's inauguration. One week into his presidency, celebrities rallied at JFK, LAX and other airports to protest refugee and immigration travel restrictions.
See photos of Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham and others protesting against the president's policies.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon joined protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens on Jan. 28, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith )
Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg
Jocelyn Towne wrote "Let Them In," across her chest and Simon Helberg held a sign that read "Refugees Welcome," at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 29, 2017. The ceremony was held one day after Trump issued refugee and immigration restrictions. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Robyn Beck )
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo protested during a women's march outside Trump Tower in midtown on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Mark Ruffalo via Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer spoke onstage during the Women's March on Washington protest in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)
Emma Watson
Emma Watson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham took part in the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Lena Dunham via Instagram / Charlie Gross)
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)
Danielle Brooks
"Orange is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks greeted fans during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Danielle Brooks via Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
Madonna
Madonna spoke during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. In the speech, the singer said she thought about "blowing up the White House." (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys performed during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds )
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush posted a photo to Instagram of herself with Gloria Steinem at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Sophia Bush via Instagram)
Katy Perry
Katy Perry protested during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. She posted this photo of herself with Gloria Steinem to Instagram during the march. (Credit: Katy Perry via Instagram )
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman tweeted a photo of himself at a women's march on Jan. 21, 2017. "I'm a nasty girl #womensmarch," he tweeted. (Credit: Nick Offerman via Twitter )
ADVERTISEMENT
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington spoke onstage during a women's march protest in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Kerry Washington via Instagram)
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus posted a series of photos of herself rallying for Planned Parenthood on Instagram. The singer attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Miley Cyrus via Instagram)
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntrre )
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda participated in a women's march in London, England on Jan. 21, 2017. "Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam," he tweeted. (Credit: Lin-Manuel Miranda via Twitter )
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga stood outside Trump Tower in midtown to protest the election results on Nov. 9, 2016. (Credit: Lady Gaga via Instagram)