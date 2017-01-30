Celebrities aren't being shy about their political opinions. Numerous A-listers have taken to the streets to protest against President Donald Trump and his executive orders and policies.

Actors, actresses, singers, comedians and more attended women's marches across the nation (and beyond) just one day after Trump's inauguration. One week into his presidency, celebrities rallied at JFK, LAX and other airports to protest refugee and immigration travel restrictions.

See photos of Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham and others protesting against the president's policies.

Cynthia Nixon Cynthia Nixon joined protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens on Jan. 28, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith ) Cynthia Nixon joined protestors rallying against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens on Jan. 28, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith )

Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg Jocelyn Towne wrote "Let Them In," across her chest and Simon Helberg held a sign that read "Refugees Welcome," at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 29, 2017. The ceremony was held one day after Trump issued refugee and immigration restrictions. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Robyn Beck ) Jocelyn Towne wrote "Let Them In," across her chest and Simon Helberg held a sign that read "Refugees Welcome," at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 29, 2017. The ceremony was held one day after Trump issued refugee and immigration restrictions. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Robyn Beck )

Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo protested during a women's march outside Trump Tower in midtown on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Mark Ruffalo via Instagram) Mark Ruffalo protested during a women's march outside Trump Tower in midtown on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Mark Ruffalo via Instagram)

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer spoke onstage during the Women's March on Washington protest in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Amy Schumer spoke onstage during the Women's March on Washington protest in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Emma Watson Emma Watson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Emma Watson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Lena Dunham Lena Dunham took part in the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Lena Dunham via Instagram / Charlie Gross) Lena Dunham took part in the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Lena Dunham via Instagram / Charlie Gross)

Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Scarlett Johansson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Danielle Brooks "Orange is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks greeted fans during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Danielle Brooks via Instagram) "Orange is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks greeted fans during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Danielle Brooks via Instagram)

Madonna Madonna spoke during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. In the speech, the singer said she thought about "blowing up the White House." (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Madonna spoke during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. In the speech, the singer said she thought about "blowing up the White House." (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys performed during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds ) Alicia Keys performed during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds )

Sophia Bush Sophia Bush posted a photo to Instagram of herself with Gloria Steinem at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Sophia Bush via Instagram) Sophia Bush posted a photo to Instagram of herself with Gloria Steinem at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Sophia Bush via Instagram)

Katy Perry Katy Perry protested during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. She posted this photo of herself with Gloria Steinem to Instagram during the march. (Credit: Katy Perry via Instagram ) Katy Perry protested during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. She posted this photo of herself with Gloria Steinem to Instagram during the march. (Credit: Katy Perry via Instagram )

Nick Offerman Nick Offerman tweeted a photo of himself at a women's march on Jan. 21, 2017. "I'm a nasty girl #womensmarch," he tweeted. (Credit: Nick Offerman via Twitter ) Nick Offerman tweeted a photo of himself at a women's march on Jan. 21, 2017. "I'm a nasty girl #womensmarch," he tweeted. (Credit: Nick Offerman via Twitter )

Kerry Washington Kerry Washington spoke onstage during a women's march protest in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Kerry Washington via Instagram) Kerry Washington spoke onstage during a women's march protest in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Kerry Washington via Instagram)

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus posted a series of photos of herself rallying for Planned Parenthood on Instagram. The singer attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Miley Cyrus via Instagram) Miley Cyrus posted a series of photos of herself rallying for Planned Parenthood on Instagram. The singer attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Miley Cyrus via Instagram)

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntrre ) Demi Lovato attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntrre )

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lin-Manuel Miranda participated in a women's march in London, England on Jan. 21, 2017. "Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam," he tweeted. (Credit: Lin-Manuel Miranda via Twitter ) Lin-Manuel Miranda participated in a women's march in London, England on Jan. 21, 2017. "Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam," he tweeted. (Credit: Lin-Manuel Miranda via Twitter )