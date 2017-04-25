Stars -- they're just like us! Well, sort of.

They may have private cars in Hollywood (OK, here too), but these celebs know that sometimes you just can't beat the subway for getting around New York City.

John Turturro

On a Tuesday afternoon, you won't find actor John Turturro traveling between boroughs via limousine or horse-drawn carriage. You'll find him riding the B train, absorbed in a copy of the New York Times. We spotted Turturro waiting for the train on April 25, 2017. (Credit: Colter Hettich)

Emma Watson

Emma Watson hid books in New York City subway stations after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. "Today I am going to deliver Maya Angelou books to the New York subway. Then I am going to fight even harder for all the things I believe in," Watson tweeted on Nov. 9, 2016. She posted a photo of herself doing exactly that on Instagram later that day (pictured). (Credit: Emma Watson via Instagram)

Allison Williams

This "Girls" star isn't afraid to ride the rails. Allison Williams, dressed as Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," posted this picture to Instagram. She wrote, "Ugh Belle I've been telling you to get a damn Kindle. #SubwayStyle #HappyHalloween." (Credit: Instagram / Allison Williams)

Mike Tyson

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson posed with a fan and his pet while riding the rails. (Credit: Instagram / cfruscello)

Brandy

Brandy treated straphangers to a song in July 2015, but she did not get a very enthusiastic response. (Credit: YouTube / ForeverBrandy)

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., rode the No. 4 train after a campaign stop at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2016. (Credit: @NoraWD via Twitter)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain ("The Martian," "Zero Dark Thirty") is no pole hugger. "Taking the subway like a boss," she wrote on Instagram, where this image was posted, on Jan. 1, 2016. (Credit: chastainiac via Instagram)

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal has been spotted riding the rails by numerous spies. In most of these sightings, he sports nondescript black or white T-shirts and sometimes a baseball cap. Is he trying to hide who is? Well, it's not working, Jake. Yes, we know that's you. (Credit: Alexia L. via Twitter)

Matthew Broderick

Ferris Bueller rides the rails! Matthew Broderick was spotted on the E train headed uptown on April 8, 2015. (Credit: Facebook / Kenny Holcomb)

Michael Cera

"MICHAEL CERA SAT RIGHT NEXT TO ME ON THE NYC SUBWAY," an excited Instagram user posted in 2015. Cera is often spotted riding the rails. (Credit: Instagram / @AsapRomano)

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz took the L train from Bedford Ave. before appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 4, 2016, thanks to the terrible weather. (Credit: zoeisabellakravitz via Instagram)

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren was photographed riding the R train in New York City on Jan. 30, 2015. (Credit: Instagram user j_l_nyc)

Eugene Mirman

Brooklyn comedian Eugene Mirman, who voices a character on "Bob's Burgers," chatted about his career with fans while riding the subway on Jan. 14, 2015. (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman rode the C train in December 2014. A "Parks and Recreation" fan can only hope this means Leslie Knope wasn't too far behind. (Credit: Georgia Kral)

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore, just like us, puts her makeup on underground. She posted this photo on Instagram with the caption, "Concealing on the subway" in June 2014. (Credit: @drewbarrymore via Instagram)

Willie Garson

Would Stanford Blatch ever ride the subway? Who knows, but Willie Garson of "Sex and the City" was spotted on the L train. (Credit: Andrew Kirk)

Mariah Carey

"Glimpses of our joyride on the 1 train #subwayincouture," singer Mariah Carey posted on her Instagram account on the way to a gala on May 29, 2014. (Credit: @mariahcarey via Instagram)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, left, and Justin Mikita wait for the subway at the Spring Street stop in SoHo in 2014. (Credit: Splash News)

Bill Nye

Bill Nye, as in, Billy Nye the Science Guy, rides the subway in New York City. (Credit: Rachel Senatore)

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes rode the subway home from her Broadway play "Dead Accounts" on Nov. 5, 2012. (Credit: Splash News / JosiahW)

Naomi Watts

A family affair! Naomi Watts took her sons Alexander and Samuel to school on the subway on Nov. 4, 2013. (Credit: Splash News)

Kevin Bacon

Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Kevin Bacon was spotted riding the New York City subway in April 2012. (Credit: Splash News)

Elizabeth Olsen

Actress Elizabeth Olsen waits for the C train on Sept. 5, 2013, in New York City. (Credit: Splash News / Marquez)

Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen waits for the subway on Oct. 25, 2013, in New York City. (Credit: Splash News / Asadorian-Mejia)

Taylor Kitsch

Actor Taylor Kitsch was spotted waiting for the No. 1 train at Columbus Circle on Dec. 3, 2013, with a bunch of friends. An unexpected guest? A giant cockroach, which the star quickly stomped on. (Credit: 247PapsTV / Splash News)