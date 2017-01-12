Down-and-out about the election results? President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2017, but in another four years, he might be passing the torch to one of your favorite celebrities.

Will Smith, Kanye West and even Chris Rock have teased that they might dabble in politics, which could make for a pretty interesting 2020 election ballot. And in case they need any help coming up with their potential campaign slogans, we've got it covered.

Kanye West Kanye was the first to tease his presidential run back at the 2015 MTV VMAs -- long before Trump claimed victory. In his 11-minute acceptance speech (back when his incomprehensible rants were still kind of shocking), the Video Vanguard Award recipient dropped the news: "And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president." We're still wrapping our heads around the vision Kim Kardashian West adding "first lady" to her list of accomplishments. Potential campaign slogan: Don't be sleazy, vote for Yeezy (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson "This past election shows anything can happen," The Rock told Vanity Fair in November 2016 when he was asked if he'd consider running for office. "It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible." That wasn't the first time the actor has teased his run, though. In March 2016, he tweeted a link to an article petitioning him to run and wrote, "Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck." Slogan: The foundation this nation needs (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Katy Perry Katy Perry was a pretty vocal Hillary Clinton supporter during the candidate's run. In July 2015, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, with a cryptic caption that led fans to believe she was hinting at a future run for office. "42, 43, 46?!" She wrote, sandwiched between the nation's 42nd and 43rd presidents. Donald Trump was elected to be the 45th president... you do the math. Slogan: Make America Roar Again (Credit: Getty Images / David Becker)

Chris Rock The "Everybody Hates Chris" comedian went all-out when he announced his potential 2020 run on Twitter in November 2016. He tweeted out a meme of himself standing in front of the nation's seal with #Rock2020. "The only thing white is the house," the meme read. Slogan: Everybody loves America (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Ron Perlman "Hellboy" and "Sons of Anarchy" actor Ron Perlman wasted no time after Trump's win to announce his plans to add "politician" to his resume. On Nov. 9, 2016, one day after Election Day, he posted to his 1.3 million Facebook followers, "I am hereby using my immense Facebook presence to announce my candidacy for the President of the United States, 2020." Slogan: Sons of Democracy (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valery Hache)