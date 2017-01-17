Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Samuel L. Jackson and more celebrities who said they would leave the country if Republican nominee Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Ne-Yo R&B crooner Ne-Yo threatened to leave the country if Donald Trump becomes president. A TMZ camera guy caught up with the singer at LAX in October 2016, and the musician said, "I already told you what I'm doing if he becomes president. I am moving to Canada. Straight away. Me and Drake gon [sic] be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president." (Credit: Getty Images) R&B crooner Ne-Yo threatened to leave the country if Donald Trump becomes president. A TMZ camera guy caught up with the singer at LAX in October 2016, and the musician said, "I already told you what I'm doing if he becomes president. I am moving to Canada. Straight away. Me and Drake gon [sic] be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president." (Credit: Getty Images)

Bryan Cranston "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston told "The Bestseller Experiment" podcast he would "Absolutely...definitely move" if Donald Trump won the election. He said, "It's not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won't." (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston told "The Bestseller Experiment" podcast he would "Absolutely...definitely move" if Donald Trump won the election. He said, "It's not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won't." (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss)

Chelsea Handler During a May episode of "Live with Kelly and Michael," comedian Chelsea Handler reportedly said, "I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't, I will leave the country," according to ibtimes.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert) During a May episode of "Live with Kelly and Michael," comedian Chelsea Handler reportedly said, "I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't, I will leave the country," according to ibtimes.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Samuel L. Jackson During a "Hateful Eight Ball" segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in December 2015, the talk show host asks the eight ball, which is voiced by a "psychic" Samuel L. Jackson, "Will Donald Trump be our next president?" to which he replies, "If that [expletive] becomes president, I'll move my black [expletive] to South Africa." (Credit: Getty Images) During a "Hateful Eight Ball" segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in December 2015, the talk show host asks the eight ball, which is voiced by a "psychic" Samuel L. Jackson, "Will Donald Trump be our next president?" to which he replies, "If that [expletive] becomes president, I'll move my black [expletive] to South Africa." (Credit: Getty Images)

Cher In a June 2015 Twitter exchange with another user, Cher tweeted: "IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖." (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) In a June 2015 Twitter exchange with another user, Cher tweeted: "IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖." (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Amy Schumer Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer sat down with Emily Maitlis of BBC Newsnight and said, "I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. ... It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's too crazy," (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess) Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer sat down with Emily Maitlis of BBC Newsnight and said, "I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. ... It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's too crazy," (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess)

Lena Dunham "Girls" star Lena Dunham said she's out of here if Donald Trump wins the November presidential election. "I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will," Dunham has said about moving to Canada if he wins. "I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there." (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt) "Girls" star Lena Dunham said she's out of here if Donald Trump wins the November presidential election. "I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will," Dunham has said about moving to Canada if he wins. "I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there." (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

Jon Stewart "I would consider getting in a rocket and going to another planet, because clearly this planet's gone bonkers," former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart told People.com about Donald Trump potentially winning this year's election. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky) "I would consider getting in a rocket and going to another planet, because clearly this planet's gone bonkers," former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart told People.com about Donald Trump potentially winning this year's election. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand is not happy about Donald Trump's rise in running for president. The singer was vocal during an appearance on Australia's "60 Minutes," saying she "Can't believe it. I'm either coming to your country, if you'll let me in, or Canada." (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth) Barbra Streisand is not happy about Donald Trump's rise in running for president. The singer was vocal during an appearance on Australia's "60 Minutes," saying she "Can't believe it. I'm either coming to your country, if you'll let me in, or Canada." (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth)

Miley Cyrus Earlier in the year, singer Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram a photo of Donald Trump, with the caption "Donald Trump is a [explicit] nightmare." In a separate series of Instagram posts, the "Wrecking Ball" singer says "...Honestly [explicit] this [explicit] I am moving if this is my president! I don't say things I don't mean!" which is accompanied by an image of Trump posing with hunters. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky) Earlier in the year, singer Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram a photo of Donald Trump, with the caption "Donald Trump is a [explicit] nightmare." In a separate series of Instagram posts, the "Wrecking Ball" singer says "...Honestly [explicit] this [explicit] I am moving if this is my president! I don't say things I don't mean!" which is accompanied by an image of Trump posing with hunters. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)