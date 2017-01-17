Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Miley Cyrus and more

Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Miley Cyrus and more celebrities who said they would leave the country if Republican nominee Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

Comments

More like this

Katy Perry, Kanye West and other celebrities have Celebs you might see on your 2020 election ballot Bernie Sanders and Larry David are clearly doppelgängers. Politicians and their celebrity doppelgängers David Shulkin, undersecretary for the Department of Veterans Trump names Shuklin as VA secretary

Comments