With 2016 coming to an end, take a look back at the actors, artists and celebrities New York City lost this year.

Many -- like David Bowie and Bill Cunningham -- left their marks on the city. Others called one or more of the boroughs home at various points in their careers.

Here's a look at the celebrities we said goodbye to this year who have ties to the city.

Gwen Ifill "PBS NewsHour" co-anchor Gwen Ifill died on Nov. 14, 2016, after a battle with cancer. She was 61. Ifill was born in Jamaica, Queens, and her family moved several times during her childhood. She grew up in federally subsidized housing in Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island, according to the New York Times. (Credit: Getty Images for International Women's Media Foundation)

Robert Vaughn New York City-born actor Robert Vaughn died of leukemia on Nov. 11, 2016. He was 83. Vaughn was known best for his role in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." His other TV and film credits include roles in "Murder, She Wrote" and "Magnificent Seven." (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Davis)

Lou Pearlman Lou Pearlman, the creator of 'NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, died in federal prison on Aug. 19, 2016. He was 62. Pearlman was born in Flushing, Queens, and graduated from Queens College in the late 1970s. Pearlman was serving out a 25-year sentence for swindling banks and investors out of more than $300 million. (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)

Garry Marshall The creator of "Happy Days" and "The Odd Couple" was a Bronx native. Garry Marshall, born in the borough in 1934, died of complications from pneumonia after suffering a stroke. He was 81. Marshall also directed "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Diaries." (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Michael Cimino Michael Cimino, the Academy Award-winning director behind the 1978 Vietnam War film "The Deer Hunter," died on July 2, 2016. He was 77. Born in New York City, Cimino grew up on Long Island before moving to Los Angeles in 1971, Variety reported. (Credit: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Elie Wiesel A prolific author, Noble Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel died on July 2, 2016. He was 87. Though born in Romania, Wiesel called Manhattan home until the time of his death. A funeral service was held for Wiesel at the Fifth Avenue Synagogue in Lenox Hill. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

Bill Cunningham What is New York Fashion Week without Bill Cunningham? The New York Times photographer was known for his street style pictures -- and for the bike he rode around Manhattan while shooting. Cunningham had been with the Times for 40 years when he died on June 25, 2016. He was 87. (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole)

Morley Safer Former "60 Minutes" correspondent Morley Safer died in Manhattan on May 19, 2016. He was 84. The veteran journalist joined CBS News in December 1970 and had retired just a week before his death. (Credit: Getty Images / Fernando Leon)

Patty Duke Patty Duke, a Queens native who won an Oscar as a teenager for "The Miracle Worker," died of sepsis on March 29, 2016. She was 69. The actress' long career included her own television show, "The Patty Duke Show," and the Neely O'Hara role in "The Valley of the Dolls." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Nancy Reagan Former first lady Nancy Reagan died of congestive heart failure on March 6, 2016. She was 94. Reagan grew up in Flushing, Queens, before becoming a Hollywood actress and marrying then-actor and future President Ronald Reagan in 1952. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)

George Kennedy George Kennedy, who was born in New York City, died on Feb. 28, 2016. He was 91. The veteran character actor starred in "Cool Hand Luke" and "Airport." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola "Mob Wives" star and Brooklyn native Angela Raiola, better known as "Big Ang," died on Feb. 18, 2016, after battling cancer. She was 55. (Credit: Getty Images for VH1)

Glenn Frey Founding Eagles member Glenn Frey, who lived in Manhattan, died on Jan. 18, 2016. He was 67. Frey led a successful solo music and acting career after the Eagles broke up in 1980. (Credit: Getty Images / Karl Walter)

