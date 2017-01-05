Chelsea Handler will lead a women's march on Jan. 21 in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival as part of hundreds of similar events planned on the same day.

Handler, who hosts the late-night talk show "Chelsea" on Netflix, will also host a post-march rally. "Sundance has always been a platform for change: not only for filmmakers and filmmaking, but also for big ideas for the future," she said in a statement.

The "Women's March on Main" in Park City, which will take place at 9 a.m., is one of more than 200 sister marches being planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries on the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, as a protest against Trump's policies.

"If there's anything I learned in the last year, it's that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City," Handler said. "The Women's March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C."

The festival opens Jan. 19 in Park City and runs through Jan. 29.