Actress Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us” has responded to body shamers who took issue with the knee-length red latex dress the plus-sized actress wore Sunday night to the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“For the record, I wear what I want, when I want,” Metz, 36, posted on Twitter without indicating any specific criticisms. “News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho.”

Her tweet prompted a positive response from 9-year-old cast member Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays the child version of Metz’s character, Kate Pearson.

“Own it beauty!” the youngster wrote. “Loved the blue, too, in the opening number. You are wonderful you, all day, every day. Doing what you love and it shows!”

Fashion company Jane Doe Latex had created the custom dress for Metz to wear to the ceremony, at which she and co-star Milo Ventimiglia presented the award for best duo (Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen on “Logan”). Their NBC drama series itself won the accolade for Tearjerker (Jack and Randall at karate).

The hit show has been renewed for two more seasons of at least 18 episodes each.