Mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher died just one day apart. Reynolds, known best for her role in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain," died on Dec. 28, 2016, at age 84, after suffering a stroke. Her daughter, beloved as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days prior.

See photos of the actresses together through the years.

Debbie Reynolds takes her daughter Carrie Fisher, 23 months old, for a drive on Sept. 9, 1958. (Credit: TNS / Los Angeles Times) Debbie Reynolds takes her daughter Carrie Fisher, 23 months old, for a drive on Sept. 9, 1958. (Credit: TNS / Los Angeles Times)

Debbie Reynolds gets an assist from her children, Todd and Carrie Fisher, on her opening night as headliner at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas on July 28, 1971. (Credit: EPA / Jim Borrup) Debbie Reynolds gets an assist from her children, Todd and Carrie Fisher, on her opening night as headliner at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas on July 28, 1971. (Credit: EPA / Jim Borrup)

Debbie Reynolds with her children Carrie and Todd Fisher at the unveiling of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum site in Hollywood, Calif., on June 19, 2001. The museum housed Reynolds' $30 million motion picture costume collection, which includes more than 3,000 costumes, as well as props and sets from hundreds of films. (Credit: Getty Images) Debbie Reynolds with her children Carrie and Todd Fisher at the unveiling of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum site in Hollywood, Calif., on June 19, 2001. The museum housed Reynolds' $30 million motion picture costume collection, which includes more than 3,000 costumes, as well as props and sets from hundreds of films. (Credit: Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Carrie Fisher peeks out from behind a display board of the Hollywood Motion Picture Museum with Debbie Reynolds and Todd Fisher on June 19, 2001, in Hollywood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images ) Carrie Fisher peeks out from behind a display board of the Hollywood Motion Picture Museum with Debbie Reynolds and Todd Fisher on June 19, 2001, in Hollywood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images )

Carrie Fisher, left, walks the Runway for Life celebrity fashion show runway with her daughter, center, and mother, Debbie Reynolds, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 19, 2003. (Credit: Getty Images ) Carrie Fisher, left, walks the Runway for Life celebrity fashion show runway with her daughter, center, and mother, Debbie Reynolds, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 19, 2003. (Credit: Getty Images )

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the Runway for Life celebrity fashion show benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD release of the Academy Award-winning film "Chicago" at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19, 2003, in Beverly Hills, Calif (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci) Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the Runway for Life celebrity fashion show benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD release of the Academy Award-winning film "Chicago" at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19, 2003, in Beverly Hills, Calif (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci)

Debbie Reynolds receives an award from her daughter Carrie Fisher at the Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 19, 2005, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Debbie Reynolds receives an award from her daughter Carrie Fisher at the Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 19, 2005, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith," at the Loews Cineplex Uptown Theatre on May 12, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Heasley) Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith," at the Loews Cineplex Uptown Theatre on May 12, 2005, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Heasley)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds arrive at Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 27, 2007, in Henderson, Nev. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds arrive at Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 27, 2007, in Henderson, Nev. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of the HBO documentary "Wishful Drinking" at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on Dec. 7, 2010, in Hollywood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of the HBO documentary "Wishful Drinking" at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on Dec. 7, 2010, in Hollywood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Noel Vasquez) Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Noel Vasquez)

Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from actress Carrie Fisher at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from actress Carrie Fisher at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in the press room at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in the press room at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE