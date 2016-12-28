Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday at age 84, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death, her son Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds, known best for her role in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain," was hospitalized earlier that evening after suffering a stroke.

See how the actress is being remembered.

"Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother -B," actress Barbara Eden tweeted. She also posted a photo of herself with Reynolds.

"So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend," Debra Messing tweeted. Reynolds played Messing's mother on "Will & Grace."

"I'll never say no to you..." Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted with a gif of Reynolds.

"Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her," Larry King tweeted.

"It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both," Sean Hayes tweeted.

"Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands. We will always speak your name Love you, Debbie Allen," Allen tweeted.

"There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now," George Takei tweeted.

"I can't take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry," Christina Applegate tweeted.

"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016," William Shatner tweeted.

"American treasure," Anna Kendrick tweeted alongside a photo of Reynolds.

"I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

"My favorite Debbie Reynolds recording. She was one of the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer," Seth MacFarlane tweeted alongside a link to Reynolds' "Happy Talk."

"There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds," Josh Gad tweeted.