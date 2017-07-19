British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who had quit and returned to Twitter earlier this month because of internet trolls, says his briefly quitting again Monday was unrelated to nasty comments users posted after his cameo on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season premiere.

“Last i’ll say on this,” Sheeran, 36, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly [expletive] awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.”

Posted with this was a comical photo of Sheeran “and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together,” walking hand-in-hand on the tarmac at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

As of Wednesday afternoon, however, the header on Sheeran’s verified Twitter page told his 13.8 million followers — down from 19.2 million earlier this month — that, “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on instagram, lots of love x.”

Jeremy Podeswa, who directed the “Game of Thrones” season 7 premiere Sunday, defended Sheeran’s cameo, telling Newsweek, “I think Ed did a lovely job — he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person” who “comes with no entourage. There’s nothing connected with him that’s in the least bit self-aware or self-conscious.”

The director added that the music star “was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.”