“Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood has become engaged to actor-musician Zach Villa.

Us Weekly said Monday that after both were seen with silver bands on their left ring fingers at Sunday’s 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Wood’s representative confirmed the engagement. Villa is her partner in their musical duo Rebel and a Basketcase.

Wood, 29, and estranged husband Jamie Bell (“Turn”) announced in May 2014 that they were ending their marriage after 3 1/2 years. The couple has a boy, born in July 2013, whose name remains publicly unreleased.