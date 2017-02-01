Frank Pellegrino, known as FBI chief Frank Cubitoso

Frank Pellegrino, known as FBI chief Frank Cubitoso on HBO's "The Sopranos" and a New York City restaurateur, has died following a battle with lung cancer. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Comments

More like this

Steve Young at A look at the ‘Lost World of Industrials Musicals’ Singer Omar Souleyman, a Syrian national now living Syrian singer’s Manhattan show may be victim of ban Tamron Hall is leaving the network after finding Hall quits NBC after Kelly takes over 'Today' slot

Comments