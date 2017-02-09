Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins in

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins in June, according to Julie Chen of "The Talk," and other media reports Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Here, the couple attends Universal Pictures' "Hail, Caesar!" premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 1, 2016, in Westwood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Comments

More like this

Joel Basman and Louis Hofmann in ‘Land of Mine’ explores the real cost of war Glenn Close stars as Norma Desmond and Michael Glenn Close shines in revival of ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Jake Gyllenhaal won't be eligable for a Tony Gyllenhaal’s ‘Sunday in the Park With’out Tonys

Comments