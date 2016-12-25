From fronting Wham! -- which gave us monster hits in the 1980s including "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Everything She Wants" to a successful solo career ("Faith," "Freedom"), George Michael was a powerhouse of pop music.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, Michael would go on to start Wham! in 1981 with Andrew Ridgeley.

Following the news of Michael's death at age 53 in Oxfordshire, England, on Dec. 25, celebrities who both knew him and/or his music took to social media to reflect on a pop giant.

Martin Fry "Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad," the ABC singer posted on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / John Phillips/) "Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad," the ABC singer posted on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / John Phillips/)

Andrew Ridgeley "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx," tweeted Andrew Ridgeley, who made up the other half of Wham! with George Michael. (Credit: Getty Images / ShowBizIreland) "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx," tweeted Andrew Ridgeley, who made up the other half of Wham! with George Michael. (Credit: Getty Images / ShowBizIreland)

Elton John "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP," Elton John wrote on Instagram. (Pictured: John, right, with George Michael at the funeral for Princess Diana on Sept. 6, 1997.) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Johnny Eggitt) "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP," Elton John wrote on Instagram. (Pictured: John, right, with George Michael at the funeral for Princess Diana on Sept. 6, 1997.) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Johnny Eggitt)

Nile Rodgers "#RIPGeorgeMichael. You were an absolute genius. My sincerest condolences go out to your family, David, Michael and your whole team," producer, musician and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) "#RIPGeorgeMichael. You were an absolute genius. My sincerest condolences go out to your family, David, Michael and your whole team," producer, musician and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

Duran Duran "2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family," the band posted to its Twitter account. (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Anthony Harvey) "2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family," the band posted to its Twitter account. (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Anthony Harvey)

Ellen DeGeneres "I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad," the talk show host wrote on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) "I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad," the talk show host wrote on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Miley Cyrus "Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn," the singer tweeted alongside a photo of Michael on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) "Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn," the singer tweeted alongside a photo of Michael on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

James Corden "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time," James Corden tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jean Baptiste Lacroix ) "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time," James Corden tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jean Baptiste Lacroix )

George Takei "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you," the actor tweeted on Dec. 25. (Credit: Getty Images for WE / Adam Bettcher) "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you," the actor tweeted on Dec. 25. (Credit: Getty Images for WE / Adam Bettcher)

Ryan Reynolds "George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham," Ryan Reynolds tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Lars Niki) "George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham," Ryan Reynolds tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Lars Niki)

Debbie Gibson Debbie Gibson took to Twitter to express her sadness over Michael's death, saying "#Heartbroken Here's how George Michael impacted my life..." and inlcuded a link to an in memoriam blog post on her website. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Debbie Gibson took to Twitter to express her sadness over Michael's death, saying "#Heartbroken Here's how George Michael impacted my life..." and inlcuded a link to an in memoriam blog post on her website. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Brian Wilson "Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans," Brian Wilson tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) "Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans," Brian Wilson tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Gabrielle Union "George Michael?!?!? Nooooooo! 2016 has been brutal. Show ppl you love them everyday. Life is too short," Gabrielle Union tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Paras Griffin) "George Michael?!?!? Nooooooo! 2016 has been brutal. Show ppl you love them everyday. Life is too short," Gabrielle Union tweeted on Dec. 25, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Paras Griffin)

Shannen Doherty "RIP #georgemichael as a young girl, I would dance around my room, with a grin on my face, listening to George Michael. May you find peace and #freedom," the actress posted on Instagram on Dec. 25. (Credit: Getty Images / Brad Barket) "RIP #georgemichael as a young girl, I would dance around my room, with a grin on my face, listening to George Michael. May you find peace and #freedom," the actress posted on Instagram on Dec. 25. (Credit: Getty Images / Brad Barket)

Bryan Adams The singer posted on Twitter on Christmas night: "RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael" (Credit: Getty Images for GQ / Sean Gallup) The singer posted on Twitter on Christmas night: "RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael" (Credit: Getty Images for GQ / Sean Gallup)

John Leguizamo Actor John Leguizamo tweeted on Dec. 25: "R.I.P #georgeMichael pop icon! 53 years young!" (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor John Leguizamo tweeted on Dec. 25: "R.I.P #georgeMichael pop icon! 53 years young!" (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

Debi Mazar Actress Debi Mazar took to Instagram on Dec. 25, quoting from Michael's hit "Careless Whisper": "I'm never gonna dance again..Guilty feet have got no rhythm" RIP #GeorgeMichael #Wham" (Credit: Getty Images for A+E / Ilya S. Savenok) Actress Debi Mazar took to Instagram on Dec. 25, quoting from Michael's hit "Careless Whisper": "I'm never gonna dance again..Guilty feet have got no rhythm" RIP #GeorgeMichael #Wham" (Credit: Getty Images for A+E / Ilya S. Savenok)

Josh Gad "Now #GeorgeMichael. For God's sake, let this nightmare year end. RIP sir. RIP," the comedian tweeted on Dec. 25. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) "Now #GeorgeMichael. For God's sake, let this nightmare year end. RIP sir. RIP," the comedian tweeted on Dec. 25. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)