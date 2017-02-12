See Grammy Awards red carpet photos as the performers, nominees, host James Corden and other celebrities at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 for the 59th annual ceremony honoring the year's best music. The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m.
Gregory Porter
Musician Gregory Porter arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
King
Singing group King arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Saint Heart
Singer Saint Heart arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Diplo
Musician/producer Diplo arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Erika Jayne
Singer Erika Jayne arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Liz Hernandez
TV personality Liz Hernandez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Celtic Woman
Maired Nesbitt, Mairead Carlin, Tara McNeill, Susan McFadden and Eabha McMahon of Celtic Woman arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Emily Weisband
Singer Emily Weisband attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Mya
Singer Mya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Tracey Edmonds
Producer/media personality Tracey Edmonds attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Juliette Larthe
Producer Juliette Larthe attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Tina Guo
Musician Tina Guo attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Brad Goreski
TV personality Brad Goreski attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Patton Oswalt
Comedian Patton Oswalt attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)