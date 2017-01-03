HIGHLIGHTS ‘Melrose Place’ actress had previous struggles with alcohol, drugs

Will star in Tyler Perry TV drama series ‘Too Close to Home’

Actress Heather Locklear, who has sought treatment for drug and alcohol issues in the past, reportedly has entered rehab anew.

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” the former “Melrose Place” star, 55, told People magazine in a statement Tuesday, following tabloid claims of her seeking inpatient treatment.

Without offering specifics, Locklear added that, “Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

The actress, who will play a Washington, D.C., wife in TLC’s upcoming Tyler Perry drama series “Too Close to Home,” had entered rehab in 2008 and 2010, People said.