Idris Elba promotes a competition to win a

Idris Elba promotes a competition to win a date with him for charity, through Omaze, a Californian company.  (Credit: Omaze via YouTube)

Comments

More like this

Disney is courting Will Smith to join the Reports: Will Smith may join Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ remake Charlotte McKinney, Chris Mulkey and Charlie Sheen star Charlotte McKinney dishes on working with Charlie Sheen Natalie Portman revealed her own pay disparity experience Natalie Portman calls out pay disparity in Hollywood

Comments