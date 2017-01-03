Janet Jackson gave birth to a boy, her

Janet Jackson gave birth to a boy, her first child at age 50, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images Entertainment / Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Comments

More like this

Billy Crudup plays handyman William in his latest Billy Crudup talks role in ‘20th Century Women’ Make your next read one of 2016's best Read these books set in the city Television host Megyn Kelly announced on social media Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC News

Comments