Jennifer Lopez and Drake got cozy for this

Jennifer Lopez and Drake got cozy for this post on Instagram. (Credit: Drake Instagram)

Comments

More like this

The 5 worst theater productions of the year The internet didn't like what Cinnabon tweeted about Cinnabon deletes, apologizes for Fisher tweet Marilyn Manson, Kanye West and other artists are A new year means new music from Marilyn Manson, more

Comments