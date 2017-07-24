Actress, singer and superstar Jennifer Lopez, who rose to fame playing Selena Quintanilla in a 1997 biopic and topped the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2012, was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx.

Though she's risen to incredible heights of wealth and fame, she regularly reminds her fans of her beginnings -- most memorable, perhaps, in her 2002 hit "Jenny from the Block."

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got. I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block. Used to have a little, now I have a lot. No matter where I go, I know where I came from (from the Bronx!)," she sings.

While NYC may not be her permanent home year-round, she's still a New Yorker at heart. Read on for spots that make up J.Lo's New York.

Childhood home in the Bronx

Lopez grew up in a house on Blackrock Avenue with her mother, Guadalupe, who sold Tupperware and later became a teacher, her father David, who worked as a computer technician, her older sister, Leslie and younger sister Lynda. The house was purchased by her father in 1978. (Credit: Google Maps)

Holy Family Catholic Church

According to a biography by James Robert Parish, "Jennifer Lopez," J.Lo grew up a practicing Catholic, attending the Holy Family Catholic Church with her family in Castle Hill. (Credit: Google Maps)

Holy Family School

Lopez also attended the Holy Family School through her elementary school years. J.Lo's mother Lupe Lopez (pictured), a kindergarten teacher at Holy Family, has spoken at the school about her daughter's acting roles.

"I am very proud of my daughter," Guadalupe Lopez said in a 1997 interview with Newsday. "She lives in North Hollywood in an enormous apartment that has four bathrooms, but her heart will always be here in the Bronx."

(Credit: Newsday / Kathy Kmonicek)

Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club

As a child, Lopez and her sisters took dance classes at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, through the club's Performing Arts Program. She is still involved with the organization as a spokeswoman and returns to the Kips Bay club occasionally to dance and meet with its current patrons.

"It gave me a place to go. It started my creative side," she said of the national organization in a YouTube video. "It's where I first learned how to really dance. I would dance and spend my afternoons there, and go home for dinner and dream about the next day and what we were going to do."

Lopez has taken her own children, twins Max and Emme, back to the club.

"It was crazy," Lopez told Us Weekly in an interview. "That I even have kids now, that I'm walking them through there, it all feels so surreal...it's that place where your dreams began."

(Credit: Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club via Facebook; Getty Images)

Preston High School

Lopez graduated from Preston High School, an all-girls Catholic school, in 1987.

After four students from her alma mater danced for her on the "Katie Couric Show" in 2012, she tweeted, "Proud Preston girl!! To all the PRESTON girls!! Lots of love. Thanks for the goodies!! #almamater #memories @KatieShow," along with a photo of herself in a Preston sweatshirt.

(Credit: Google Maps)

Baruch College

Lopez attended the Manhattan college for only a semester before dropping out to pursue her acting and singing career.

"When I told my parents I wasn't going to college and law school -- which was aiming really high where I came from, but it was an attainable goal -- they thought it was really stupid to go off and try to be a movie star," Lopez said in a 1996 E! interview. "No Latinas did that -- it was just this stupid, foolish, crapshoot idea to my parents and to everybody who knew me. It was a fight from the beginning." (Credit: Google Maps)

Ballet Hispanico

Lopez danced at the Ballet Hispanico in Manhattan as a teen. She even lived there for a short time after leaving home at 18.

"My mom and I butted heads," she said in a 2013 interview with W Magazine. "I didn't want to go to college. I wanted to try dance full-time. So, she and I had a break. I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless. But, I told her, 'This is what I have to do.'"

It wasn't long before Lopez was cast in her first role as a fly girl in the comedy series, "In Living Color."

(Credit: Madeline Campisano Photography)

'On the 6'

J.Lo's first album, "On the 6," refers to the subway line that took her between her home in the Bronx and Manhattan.

In a 2014 interview with Fuse, she said, "On the 6 will forever be my first album. My first foray into music, when my dreams of becoming a recording artist came true ... It was such a signature moment for me as an artist. I didn't even know it at the time. I know it now."

(Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Manhattan

Lopez's 2002 film, "Maid in Manhattan," was shot all over the city, including the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, which was used for exterior shots of the fictional Beresford Hotel. The Roosevelt Hotel was used for the hotel's interior shots. Other filming locations include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park and Bronx Community College (where the locker room scene pictured was filmed). (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

Orchard Beach

While vocal about her Bronx roots, J.Lo hadn't performed there until 2014. She performed a 90-minute free concert of her best hits at Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park on June 4, 2014.

"I'm humbled and honored to be doing my first-ever concert in the Bronx," Lopez said in a news statement. "I can't wait to go back home and give a show to the people and community that inspired me. Of all the summer days I spent in Orchard Beach, this is going to be one to remember!"

(Credit: Getty Images; Flickr / Dan DeLuca (CC-by-SA))

Castle Hill

J.Lo filmed her 2014 "Same Girl" music video throughout her old neighborhood in the Bronx: Castle Hill. In the video, she sings on the 6 train, on rooftops and while walking down the street.

"It really just reminded me of all those amazing memories of riding on that train back and forth to Manhattan and back to the Bronx," she said in a 2014 interview with Jay Leno.

(Credit: YouTube)

NoMad

J.Lo reportedly purchased a 6,540-square-foot, four-bedroom penthouse apartment in the Flatiron district in late 2014 when it was last listed at $22 million. (Credit: StreetEasy)

Brooklyn

The actress' most recent television show has taken her back to New York as a corrupt Brooklyn cop for NBC's "Shades of Blue," which started filming its first season in the borough, including in Sunset Park, in June 2015. The show premiered in January 2016. (Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer)

