Court papers detailed a splitting of marital assets

Court papers detailed a splitting of marital assets and an agreement by Johnny Depp to pay a previously announced sum of $7 million to Amber Heard that she said will be donated to charity. (Credit: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Comments

More like this

Review: ‘Bye Bye Man’ adds dash of humor to horror Zoe Saldana as Graciela in the dramatic crime Zoe Saldana talks self-doubt, kids and NYC Sara Bareilles might be coming to Broadway to Sara Bareilles teases possibility of joining ‘Waitress’ cast

Comments