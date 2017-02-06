Kanye West has deleted tweets related to his

Kanye West has deleted tweets related to his Dec. 13 meeting with President Donald Trump. The rapper has been of outrage and sarcasm from fans on social media following the meeting. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer )

