Sixteen people were arrested on Jan. 9, 2017

Sixteen people were arrested on Jan. 9, 2017 for a robbery in which Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in a Paris in October. (Credit: Getty Images / Astrid Stawiarz)

Comments

More like this

'La La Land' sets Golden Globes record with 7 wins Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh star in the Review: Cate Blanchett makes Broadway debut in ‘The Present’ Kate Beckinsale is back as a werewolf-killing vampire Review: ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ the series' weakest

Comments