Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant, according to multiple media reports.

Reports say that the reality TV star and her rapper-boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, anticipate the baby’s arrival sometime in February.

According to TMZ, she started telling people at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California, earlier this month.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” a source tells People.

The Lip Kit creator and Scott started dating earlier this year after Jenner called it quits with on-again off-again boyfriend Tyga.