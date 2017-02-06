Lady Gaga did not fail to impress during the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Beginning by jumping off the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, and ending with a mic drop, people had a lot to talk about after her performance. The star even had a reported 300 drones flying behind her.

Celebrities from Katy Perry to Bryan Cranston tweeted their support for the singer. And even a few politicians weighed in on the performance.

Scroll down to see reactions from celebrities.

Hillary Clinton "I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us," Hillary Clinton tweeted with a GIF of Gaga singing part of "This Land Is Your Land." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/ Jewel Samad) "I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us," Hillary Clinton tweeted with a GIF of Gaga singing part of "This Land Is Your Land." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/ Jewel Samad)

Elton John "The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there. @ladygaga," Elton John wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Adrian Sanchez-Gonzales) "The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there. @ladygaga," Elton John wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Adrian Sanchez-Gonzales)

Joe Biden "Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me -- and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs," Joe Biden tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Robyn Beck) "Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me -- and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs," Joe Biden tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Robyn Beck)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Neil Patrick Harris "I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved," Neil Patrick Harris tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Michael Kors / Larry Busacca) "I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved," Neil Patrick Harris tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Michael Kors / Larry Busacca)

Katy Perry "I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻," Katy Perry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻," Katy Perry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Ellen DeGeneres "That was so incredible, @LadyGaga. #SuperBowl," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards / Frazer Harrison) "That was so incredible, @LadyGaga. #SuperBowl," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards / Frazer Harrison)

Chris Pratt "Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome," Chris Pratt tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) "Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome," Chris Pratt tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Ryan Seacrest "Lady Gaga crushed. That is all. #SB51," Ryan Seacrest wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt) "Lady Gaga crushed. That is all. #SB51," Ryan Seacrest wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Demi Lovato "Mad props to @ladygaga... f---ing killed it tonight. Oh and that football game was cool too," Demi Lovato wrote. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) "Mad props to @ladygaga... f---ing killed it tonight. Oh and that football game was cool too," Demi Lovato wrote. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

Rebel Wilson "Yassss @ladygaga !! Loved that half time show. Go @AtlantaFalcons !! Thanks @AnnaKendrick47 for hosting x," Rebel Wilson tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) "Yassss @ladygaga !! Loved that half time show. Go @AtlantaFalcons !! Thanks @AnnaKendrick47 for hosting x," Rebel Wilson tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Bruno Mars "@ladygaga you killed that!!!!" Bruno Mars tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Hogan) "@ladygaga you killed that!!!!" Bruno Mars tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Hogan)

Reese Witherspoon "@ladygaga The mic drop said it all ! Incredible! 💥," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Geoff Robins) "@ladygaga The mic drop said it all ! Incredible! 💥," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Geoff Robins)

Bryan Cranston "Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl," Bryan Cranston tweeted. "I have it on good authority that in the 2nd half #ladygaga took over as offensive coordinator for the Patriots. #SuperBowl," he wrote later. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) "Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl," Bryan Cranston tweeted. "I have it on good authority that in the 2nd half #ladygaga took over as offensive coordinator for the Patriots. #SuperBowl," he wrote later. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Mark Ruffalo "Okay, @ladygaga just killing the Half Time Show stealing the show!" Mark Ruffalo wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero) "Okay, @ladygaga just killing the Half Time Show stealing the show!" Mark Ruffalo wrote. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero)

Chrissy Teigen "YES Gaga!!" Chrissy Teigen tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Target / Mike Coppola) "YES Gaga!!" Chrissy Teigen tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Target / Mike Coppola)