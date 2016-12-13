Mariah Carey is practically synonymous with the Christmas season, harkening back to her 1994 holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Since, with that song serving as the soundtrack, Carey has stamped her name on the season with concerts, appearances, a book, a film ... and so much more.

Let us consider the lessons learned.

The holidays are a fashion opportunity Mariah Carey knows about performing outside, and she never lets the weather dampen her style. From the low-cut red dress worn during a concert at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in 2014, to being wrapped in a winter-white shrug during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2015 (pictured), Carey makes it clear that you can be fashionable all season long. (Credit: Charles Eckert) Mariah Carey knows about performing outside, and she never lets the weather dampen her style. From the low-cut red dress worn during a concert at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in 2014, to being wrapped in a winter-white shrug during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2015 (pictured), Carey makes it clear that you can be fashionable all season long. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

When taking a chance with a gift, pull from a master’s playbook Mimi's big gift to us this year: her very own reality show, "Mariah's World," premiering Dec. 4. Our 2015 gift also came via a new venture: her filmic directorial debut. Carey appeared in the Hallmark joint, "A Christmas Melody," as a mean, entitled wife. Lacey Chabert played a scrappy, single mom. And for her scenes, Carey pulled right from the Barbra Streisand playbook, making sure her tight closeups were shot in soft focus (opposite the unkind, made-for-TV lighting Chabert and others had to endure). It was as if Carey's scenes were filmed in a different state -- or universe -- and it was magical. Maybe she was at the North Pole. (Credit: Crown Media United States / Brian Douglas) Mimi's big gift to us this year: her very own reality show, "Mariah's World," premiering Dec. 4. Our 2015 gift also came via a new venture: her filmic directorial debut. Carey appeared in the Hallmark joint, "A Christmas Melody," as a mean, entitled wife. Lacey Chabert played a scrappy, single mom. And for her scenes, Carey pulled right from the Barbra Streisand playbook, making sure her tight closeups were shot in soft focus (opposite the unkind, made-for-TV lighting Chabert and others had to endure). It was as if Carey's scenes were filmed in a different state -- or universe -- and it was magical. Maybe she was at the North Pole. (Credit: Crown Media United States / Brian Douglas)

Christmas is all about New York City Carey has been dedicated to performing in NYC for the holidays. Her multi-date run at the Beacon Theater kicks off on Dec. 5. Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com. Last year, tickets to her Beacon run were so hot, they topped out at $225 and additional nights had to be added. (Credit: Getty Images for Maroon Ent / Dimitrios Kambouris) Carey has been dedicated to performing in NYC for the holidays. Her multi-date run at the Beacon Theater kicks off on Dec. 5. Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com. Last year, tickets to her Beacon run were so hot, they topped out at $225 and additional nights had to be added. (Credit: Getty Images for Maroon Ent / Dimitrios Kambouris)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Christmas is all about spectacle "A Christmas Melody" culminates in a school Christmas pageant with high production values (a colorful light show, tailored costumes, et al) and a clear star was mini-Mariah Fina Strazza. Formerly from Broadway's "Matilda the Musical," this is one talented kid, and Strazza's young Emily channels her inner Mimi to bring down the elementary school house while singing her own pop Christmas creation. (Credit: Crown Media United States / Brian Douglas) "A Christmas Melody" culminates in a school Christmas pageant with high production values (a colorful light show, tailored costumes, et al) and a clear star was mini-Mariah Fina Strazza. Formerly from Broadway's "Matilda the Musical," this is one talented kid, and Strazza's young Emily channels her inner Mimi to bring down the elementary school house while singing her own pop Christmas creation. (Credit: Crown Media United States / Brian Douglas)

Christmas is fun -- even if you're not a kid Sure, when you get older, the holidays can seem like one insurmountable mountain of presents to buy and obligations to fulfill, but Carey has found her happy place during Christmas season. Her "Merry Christmas" album has sold more than 15 million copies globally, per Billboard, and she happily performs songs off of it years later. Her 2012 rendition of "All I Want for Christmas is You (with Classroom Instruments)" with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (along with kids as background singers) is a fun, stripped down version of the popular song. (Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via Youtube) Sure, when you get older, the holidays can seem like one insurmountable mountain of presents to buy and obligations to fulfill, but Carey has found her happy place during Christmas season. Her "Merry Christmas" album has sold more than 15 million copies globally, per Billboard, and she happily performs songs off of it years later. Her 2012 rendition of "All I Want for Christmas is You (with Classroom Instruments)" with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (along with kids as background singers) is a fun, stripped down version of the popular song. (Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via Youtube)

Re-gifting is fine -- appreciated, even Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" tops many folks' holidays playlists. Last year, the 1994 hit even reached its peak position to date on Billboard's Holiday 100 chart at No. 18. In 2011, the singer decided to re-gift the song to us with a duet-i-cal, fantastical, "Super Festive!" (their exclamation, not ours) remake. And we rejoiced. (Credit: Justin Bieber VEVO via Youtube) Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" tops many folks' holidays playlists. Last year, the 1994 hit even reached its peak position to date on Billboard's Holiday 100 chart at No. 18. In 2011, the singer decided to re-gift the song to us with a duet-i-cal, fantastical, "Super Festive!" (their exclamation, not ours) remake. And we rejoiced. (Credit: Justin Bieber VEVO via Youtube)

And keep re-gifting Mariah Carey debuted a children's book last year that utilizes the same title as her hit holiday song. The "you" in "All I Want for Christmas is You" is a puppy, the "I," a little girl. Carey teamed with illustrator Colleen Madden for the appropriately adorable images. (Credit: Doubleday) Mariah Carey debuted a children's book last year that utilizes the same title as her hit holiday song. The "you" in "All I Want for Christmas is You" is a puppy, the "I," a little girl. Carey teamed with illustrator Colleen Madden for the appropriately adorable images. (Credit: Doubleday)

Christmas is Mariah's business, and business is good She sings. She acts. She writes ... next year, who knows? We're personally still holding out hope for forever-scented Christmas candles. (Credit: Crown Media United States / Brian Douglas) She sings. She acts. She writes ... next year, who knows? We're personally still holding out hope for forever-scented Christmas candles. (Credit: Crown Media United States / Brian Douglas)