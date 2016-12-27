Celebrities are sharing their resolutions for 2017.

From getting healthy and staying fit to figuring out a way to ignore President-elect Donald Trump’s tweets, here’s what Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Annaleigh Ashford and other celebs are wishing for next year.

Hilaria Baldwin, author of "The Living Clearly Method," out Dec. 27: “My resolution is more of a mission than a change in my behavior. I want to step it up: in this time of great divide, we have to work on destressing, connecting to ourselves, and getting to such a strong, clear place, that we can unite and be there for everyone else.”

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, contestant on "The New Celebrity Apprentice": “I feel like mine’s the same every year, and it’s just to be a healthy version of myself, and I always want to be fit and just be a good example for my kids when it comes to health and fitness and I kind of fell off a little bit, especially around the holidays.”

Annaleigh Ashford, performing with the Whiskey 5 at Feinstein's/54 Below on Dec. 31: “My New Year’s resolution is to recycle better, and to cut back on the LaCroix.”

Gilbert Gottfried, host of "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!": “This year I’m going to tell Scarlett Johansson it’s over. I feel bad leading her on this whole time.”

Judy Gold, Emmy-award winning actress and host of the podcast "Kill Me Now!": “My New Year’s resolution is to stop reacting to Donald Trump’s tweets. Actually, who do I think I’m kidding?”

Charles Busch, drag legend performing at Feinstein's/54 Below on Dec. 31: “Entertain more often but never serve red wine or pickled beets!”