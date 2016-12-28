Nick Cannon has spent the past week at

Nick Cannon has spent the past week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a lupus flare-up. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker)

Comments

More like this

The 5 worst theater productions of the year Jennifer Lopez and Drake got cozy for this J.Lo, Drake Instagram photo sparks dating rumors The internet didn't like what Cinnabon tweeted about Cinnabon deletes, apologizes for Fisher tweet

Comments