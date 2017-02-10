Celebrities, they have to survive winter in NYC just like us.

From local residents like Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson, to West Coast visitors like Aaron Paul, the stars were keen to share their winter wonderland images.

See photos from Thursday's storm and past blizzards in the city.

Jessie James Decker Jessie James Decker posted this photo of herself before heading to the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017. "Go frost yourselves... get it ??" she wrote. (Credit: Jessie James Decker via Instagram) Jessie James Decker posted this photo of herself before heading to the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017. "Go frost yourselves... get it ??" she wrote. (Credit: Jessie James Decker via Instagram)

Sarah Jessica Parker While Sarah Jessica Parker didn't share any snow selfies, she did share a few photos of the perfectly coated city streets on her way to NYFW shows on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram) While Sarah Jessica Parker didn't share any snow selfies, she did share a few photos of the perfectly coated city streets on her way to NYFW shows on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram)

Heidi Klum "Snowed in NYC," Heidi Klum, who was out and about in the city for NYFW, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Heidi Klum via Instagram) "Snowed in NYC," Heidi Klum, who was out and about in the city for NYFW, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Heidi Klum via Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski "Wooo! Snow day!" Emily Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Emily Ratajkowski via Instagram) "Wooo! Snow day!" Emily Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Emily Ratajkowski via Instagram)

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson enjoyed snowstorm Jonas with a friend on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Kate Hudson via Instagram) Kate Hudson enjoyed snowstorm Jonas with a friend on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Kate Hudson via Instagram)

Nicky Hilton Nicky Hilton posed in an empty NYC street during snowstorm Jonas. "NYC blizzzzard in full effect," she wrote on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Nicky Hilton via Instagram) Nicky Hilton posed in an empty NYC street during snowstorm Jonas. "NYC blizzzzard in full effect," she wrote on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Nicky Hilton via Instagram)

Aaron Paul "Embracing the storm," Aaron Paul wrote on Instagram on Jan. 24, 2016. "My good god I love me a good blizzard. I will be sad to leave you New York." (Credit: Aaron Paul via Instagram) "Embracing the storm," Aaron Paul wrote on Instagram on Jan. 24, 2016. "My good god I love me a good blizzard. I will be sad to leave you New York." (Credit: Aaron Paul via Instagram)

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore shared a selfie during snowstorm Jonas on Jan. 24, 2016. Caption: #eastside. (Credit: Drew Barrymore via Instagram) Drew Barrymore shared a selfie during snowstorm Jonas on Jan. 24, 2016. Caption: #eastside. (Credit: Drew Barrymore via Instagram)

Sarah Jessica Parker Snow and the city? Sarah Jessica Parker shared this picture to Instagram of snowstorm Jonas on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram) Snow and the city? Sarah Jessica Parker shared this picture to Instagram of snowstorm Jonas on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram)