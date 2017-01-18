Joel McHale hosts the 43rd People's Choice Awards, honoring the best in movies, TV, music and more, selected by fan votes.

Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony are set to perform, with Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Tom Hanks and more stars set to attend the ceremony, airing live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on CBS.

See red carpet arrivals, winners, big moments and more.

Actor John Brotherton, actor Bob Saget, actress Andrea Barber, producer Jeff Franklin, actor Scott Weinger, and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

From left, host Joel McHale and Sarah Williams attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

From left, host Joel McHale and actor Chris Williams attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Actress Meg Donnelly attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)

Actor Lonnie Chavis attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)

Actress Chelsea Kane attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)

Actor Chris Sullivan attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Actress Melissa Peterman attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Actress Andrea Barber attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)