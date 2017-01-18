Joel McHale hosts the 43rd People's Choice Awards, honoring the best in movies, TV, music and more, selected by fan votes.
Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony are set to perform, with Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Tom Hanks and more stars set to attend the ceremony, airing live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on CBS.
See red carpet arrivals, winners, big moments and more.
Bob Saget
Actor John Brotherton, actor Bob Saget, actress Andrea Barber, producer Jeff Franklin, actor Scott Weinger, and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Joel McHale, Sarah Williams
From left, host Joel McHale and Sarah Williams attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Joel McHale, Chris Williams
From left, host Joel McHale and actor Chris Williams attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Meg Donnelly
Actress Meg Donnelly attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)
Lonnie Chavis
Actor Lonnie Chavis attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)
Chelsea Kane
Actress Chelsea Kane attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)
Chris Sullivan
Actor Chris Sullivan attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Melissa Peterman
Actress Melissa Peterman attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Andrea Barber
Actress Andrea Barber attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Liz Hernandez
TV personality Liz Hernandez attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images for People's Choice / Christopher Polk)