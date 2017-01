Some happy, happy, happy news for Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh: The couple have become the parents of triplets.

A representative for the music producer confirmed to Vanity Fair on Tuesday that the three little ones arrived earlier in January. While declining to offer information on the sex or names of the babies, the rep said everyone is “happy and healthy.”

Williams, 43, and Lasichanh, 36, who wed in 2013, also have an 8-year-old son, Rocket.