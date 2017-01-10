Ever wonder if there's someone out there who looks exactly like you? Your doppelgänger might still be wandering around somewhere across the globe, but we've managed to locate these politicians' celebrity look-alikes.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton match up nicely with their "Saturday Night Live" impersonators, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon. As for Bernie Sanders, his resemblance to Larry David is uncanny.

With matchups this good, you'll be surprised these celebrities and political figures aren't related.

Kellyanne Conway and Kyra Sedgwick Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump's campaign manager and will be counselor to the president, and "The Closer" actress Kyra Sedgwick could be twins -- if Sedgwick (who usually dons curly locks) swapped the curling iron for a straightener, that is. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump's campaign manager and will be counselor to the president, and "The Closer" actress Kyra Sedgwick could be twins -- if Sedgwick (who usually dons curly locks) swapped the curling iron for a straightener, that is. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Jared Kushner and James Phelps Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump who was tapped as one of Trump's senior White House advisers, bears a slight resemblance to Fred Weasley -- err, James Phelps. Kushner is probably team Hufflepuff. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump who was tapped as one of Trump's senior White House advisers, bears a slight resemblance to Fred Weasley -- err, James Phelps. Kushner is probably team Hufflepuff. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Anthony Weiner and Bob Saget It's uncanny, really. If Bob Saget opted for contacts and spent maybe one cycle in a tanning bed back in the '90s when he was Danny Tanner, he'd look exactly like Anthony Weiner does today. (Credit: Getty Images comp) It's uncanny, really. If Bob Saget opted for contacts and spent maybe one cycle in a tanning bed back in the '90s when he was Danny Tanner, he'd look exactly like Anthony Weiner does today. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Paul Ryan and Matthew Morrison House Speaker Paul Ryan and "Glee's" Matthew Morrison look so much alike it makes us wonder: Is Paul Ryan's next move joining a glee club? (Credit: Getty Images comp ) House Speaker Paul Ryan and "Glee's" Matthew Morrison look so much alike it makes us wonder: Is Paul Ryan's next move joining a glee club? (Credit: Getty Images comp )

Michael Bloomberg and Michael Caine Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actor Michael Caine both rock a wavy combover, helping to magnify the similarities between the two. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actor Michael Caine both rock a wavy combover, helping to magnify the similarities between the two. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon Yes, Kate McKinnon plays a perfect Hillary Clinton on "Saturday Night Live." But the actress also resembles a young Clinton out of character, doesn't she? (Credit: Getty Images comp) Yes, Kate McKinnon plays a perfect Hillary Clinton on "Saturday Night Live." But the actress also resembles a young Clinton out of character, doesn't she? (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Andrew Cuomo and Mark Ruffalo Andrew Cuomo has been compared to Michael Cera and Steven Van Zandt, among other celebrities. But we see a big resemblance between the governor and Mark Ruffalo. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Andrew Cuomo has been compared to Michael Cera and Steven Van Zandt, among other celebrities. But we see a big resemblance between the governor and Mark Ruffalo. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Rex Tillerson and Michael Harney Is that you, Mr. Healy? Rex Tillerson, one of Trump's more controversial Cabinet picks, could step in for Michael Harney as the "Orange is the New Black" prison counselor without us even noticing. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Is that you, Mr. Healy? Rex Tillerson, one of Trump's more controversial Cabinet picks, could step in for Michael Harney as the "Orange is the New Black" prison counselor without us even noticing. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Sarah Palin and Tina Fey Tina Fey, who played Sarah Palin on "Saturday Night Live," doesn't even need to pin her hair back into Palin's signature hairdo to look like the former governor. (Credit: Getty Images comp ) Tina Fey, who played Sarah Palin on "Saturday Night Live," doesn't even need to pin her hair back into Palin's signature hairdo to look like the former governor. (Credit: Getty Images comp )

Bill de Blasio and Tim Robbins Bill de Blasio is giving us some major Tim Robbins vibes -- before he grew out his hair in 2015. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Bill de Blasio is giving us some major Tim Robbins vibes -- before he grew out his hair in 2015. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Joe Biden and David Letterman When Joe Biden's White House role comes to an end, will he transform as much as David Letterman did when he retired? (Credit: Getty Images comp ) When Joe Biden's White House role comes to an end, will he transform as much as David Letterman did when he retired? (Credit: Getty Images comp )

Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin He doesn't look too much like Trump when he's not in character, but Alec Baldwin has mimicking the president-elect down to a science on "Saturday Night Live." (Credit: Getty Images; Saturday Night Live ) He doesn't look too much like Trump when he's not in character, but Alec Baldwin has mimicking the president-elect down to a science on "Saturday Night Live." (Credit: Getty Images; Saturday Night Live )

Chris Christie and Kevin James Chris Christie has a few years on Kevin James (Christie is 54; James, 51), so he could pass as the actor's older brother. (Credit: Getty Images ) Chris Christie has a few years on Kevin James (Christie is 54; James, 51), so he could pass as the actor's older brother. (Credit: Getty Images )

Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Carole King Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) reminds us of Carole King. We'll give you one guess as to why. (Credit: Getty Images ) Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) reminds us of Carole King. We'll give you one guess as to why. (Credit: Getty Images )

Steve Bannon and John Candy Former head of the website Breitbart News Steve Bannon, who has been selected as Trump's chief strategist and counselor, brings us back to the late John Candy's announcer days in 1993's "Rookie of the Year." (Credit: Getty Images comp ) Former head of the website Breitbart News Steve Bannon, who has been selected as Trump's chief strategist and counselor, brings us back to the late John Candy's announcer days in 1993's "Rookie of the Year." (Credit: Getty Images comp )

Elizabeth Warren and Annette Bening Elizabeth Warren and Annette Bening seem to be aging together. Warren even looked a lot like the actress back in the early 2000s. (Credit: Getty Images comp) Elizabeth Warren and Annette Bening seem to be aging together. Warren even looked a lot like the actress back in the early 2000s. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

Barack Obama and Devon Terrell Devon Terrell played a young Obama in "Barry," so naturally there are clear physical similarities here. (Credit: Getty Images comp ) Devon Terrell played a young Obama in "Barry," so naturally there are clear physical similarities here. (Credit: Getty Images comp )